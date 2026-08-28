Stocks to watch: Wipro, Hero MotoCorp, HDFC Bank, Tata Motors PV & more

Stocks to watch today: Amid a cautious global market mood, the Indian benchmark indices were poised for a flat-to-positive start on Friday, August 28. GIFT Nifty futures were trading 0.27 per cent higher at 24,265 around 7.40 AM.

In Asian markets, the trend was mixed as investors stuck to the sidelines ahead of Federal Reserve Chair Kevin Warsh’s Jackson Hole speech, which could provide clues on the interest rate trajectory. Japan's Nikkei gained 0.8 per cent while South Korea's Kospi shed 1.12 per cent and Australia's S&P/ASX200 was up 0.33 per cent.

In overnight trade, tech shares powered US markets higher after a strong earnings report from Nvidia. The tech-focused Nasdaq rallied 1.6 per cent, the S&P 500 added 0.7 per cent and the Dow Jones gained 0.2 per cent.

CHECK Stock Market LIVE Updates Oil markets also reflected a cautious mood. Brent and WTI crude futures were down 0.3 per cent each at $89.45 and $83.31, respectively. Stocks to watch today (August 28) Wipro: Wipro announced the expansion of its partnership with Google Cloud to accelerate the enterprise-wide adoption of Gemini Enterprise and agentic AI. Additionally, Wipro is scaling the internal deployment of Gemini Enterprise. Hero MotoCorp: Auto major said ​it would buy additional shares ​of Ather Energy for up ‌to ₹1758 crore ($184.01 million), raising its stake in the electric scooter maker to 32.8 per cent. The shares will be purchased from an existing Ather stakeholder, Hero said, without naming the seller.

HDFC Bank: India’s largest private sector lender, HDFC Bank, is weighing an appeal against the National Company Law Tribunal’s (NCLT’s) approval to a resolution plan under which Essel group founder Subhash Chandra has to pay ₹6.25 crore as a “personal guarantor” against admitted claims of ₹22,000.57 crore. : India’s largest private sector lender, HDFC Bank, is weighing an appeal against the National Company Law Tribunal’s (NCLT’s) approval to a resolution plan under which Essel group founder Subhash Chandra has to pay ₹6.25 crore as a “personal guarantor” against admitted claims of ₹22,000.57 crore. READ MORE Vedanta: According to a Bloomberg report, Anil Agarwal-led Vedanta plans to raise at least ₹1,000 crore ($105 million) through local-currency bonds in the next few weeks. ACME Solar: ACME Solar announced that it has raised ₹1,571 crore in long-term funding from India Infrastructure Finance Company (IIFCL) for the construction and development of ACME Renewtech Sixth's 300 Mw assured peak power project in Rajasthan.

ZEEL: The Securities Appellate Tribunal (SAT) granted a one-day extension to media firm : The Securities Appellate Tribunal (SAT) granted a one-day extension to media firm Zee Entertainment Enterprises (ZEEL) to complete its fundraise through the issuance of preferential warrants to promoter entity Sunbright Mauritius Investments. HCL Tech: IT services major : IT services major HCLTech said it had collaborated with chemicals and biotechnology company Wacker Chemie to set up its global capability centre (GCC) in Pune. The GCC will support Wacker's engineering, IT and digital transformation initiatives and provide a future-ready delivery foundation. Tata Motors PV: Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles (TMPV) on Thursday unveiled Tata.cars as its new customer-facing identity, giving its passenger vehicle business a distinct brand expression.

RailTel: RailTel Corporation of India has received the work order from Cotton Corporation Of India (CCI) worth ₹38.59 crore for renewal of cloud data center hosting for hardware and software for Oracle EBS, e-Office, BITS, Cotbiz & Kapas Kisan Applications. Adani Power: A share purchase agreement was executed between Chandenvalle Infra Park (CIPL), a wholly owned subsidiary of the company and AdaniConneX Private Limited (ACPL) for sale of company’s entire stake in CIPL to ACPL. Post completion of the transaction, CIPL shall cease to be a subsidiary of the company. Great Eastern Shipping: The company's board approved a ₹900 crore buyback at a price not exceeding ₹1,530 apiece. The indicative maximum number of equity shares to be bought back under the buyback would be 58,82,352, representing 4.12 per cent of the total paid-up equity share capital of the company.