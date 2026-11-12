Stocks to watch: Bajaj Finance, GRSE, LIC, Meesho, ITC, Tata Investment

Meanwhile, Asian stocks wobbled at the start of the session but staged a sharp recovery as trading progressed. At the last check, South Korea's Kospi rose 0.95 per cent, while Japan's Nikkei 225 climbed 0.67 per cent. Australia's S&P/ASX 200, however, dropped 0.41 per cent.

Stocks on Wall Street gained on Wednesday, with the S&P 500 rising 1.3 per cent, the Nasdaq Composite advancing 1.6 per cent, and the Dow Jones adding 0.49 per cent.

Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers: GRSE has reported a 12 per cent rise in net profit to ₹172 crore for the quarter ended September on higher revenue from operations.

PSU banks: Indian Overseas Bank, Punjab & Sind Bank and Central Bank of India are working on share sales which will help the state-run lenders reduce the government ownership in compliance with Sebi's mandate. IOB has indicated a tentative timeline for its proposed qualified institutional placement (QIP), while Punjab & Sind Bank and Central Bank of India are yet to finalise the same.

Cochin Shipyard: The Defence Ministry has sealed a ₹498 crore contract with state-run Cochin Shipyard Ltd for "refit and re-powering" of Indian Navy's guided-missile frigate INS Betwa.

LIC, Meesho: Four stocks have been added to the MSCI Global Standard Index in the latest rejig, while one has been deleted. The four additions are: LIC, Coforge, Adani Green Energy, and Meesho. PI Industries has been deleted from the index.