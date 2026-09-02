Stocks to watch: Coal India, RIL, Hero MotoCorp, ITC, Wipro, OMCs & more

Stocks to watch today: The Indian benchmark indices were poised for a negative start on Wednesday, September 2. GIFT Nifty futures were trading 0.06 per cent lower at 24,038.0 around 7.32 AM.

Asian markets mirrored the trend of US markets, which closed lower on Tuesday following fresh military escalation in the West Asia region and a spike in oil prices. Japan's Nikkei fell 2.85 per cent while South Korea's Kospi shed 3.15 per cent and Australia's S&P/ASX200 was down 1.12 per cent.

In the US market, at Tuesday’s close, the benchmark index Nasdaq ended 1.03 per cent lower, similarly, the S&P 500 fell 0.71 per cent, and the Dow Jones lost 0.79 per cent.

CHECK Stock Market LIVE Updates In the Oil markets, Brent and WTI crude futures rose 1.65 per cent and 1.43 per cent at $96.21 and $91.51, respectively. Stocks to Watch Today OMC stocks in focus: OMC stocks representing the state-run Oil Marketing Companies, including Bharat Petroleum Corporation, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation, and Indian Oil Corporation, will also remain in focus on Wednesday after Brent crude prices spiked to $96 per barrel. Hero MotoCorp: The two-wheeler major reported a 4.5 per cent year-on-year increase in domestic sales to 5.42 lakh units in August. Total sales, including exports, rose 2.6 per cent Y-o-Y to 5.68 lakh units, with stronger scooter sales partly offsetting weakness in motorcycle volumes.

Reliance: RIL's FMCG arm, Reliance Consumer Products (RCPL), has entered India’s ice cream market with the launch of Bombay Creamery. Coal India: The state-run miner offered 210.66 lakh tonnes of coal through e-auctions in August, of which 82.76 lakh tonnes were sold, translating to around 39 per cent of the total quantity offered. The average price realised through e-auctions was 59 per cent higher than the notified price. NMDC: The mining company reported a sharp rise in August production to 40.7 lakh tonnes from 33.7 lakh tonnes a year ago. Sales also increased to 35.8 lakh tonnes from 33.9 lakh tonnes in August 2025.

Tata Motors: The automaker has been granted approvals required for the acquisition of Italian commercial vehicle maker Iveco Group. Ujjivan Small Finance Bank: The Reserve Bank of India has approved the appointment of Carol Furtado as the bank’s interim CEO, effective September 1, 2026. She will hold the position for three months. Gland Pharma: The US FDA has completed its inspection of Gland Pharma’s API facility in Visakhapatnam. The inspection was conducted from August 24 to September 1, 2026, with the company stating that no observations were issued by the US regulator. Adani Green Energy: A subsidiary of Adani Green Energy has commissioned a 139 MW solar power project at Khavda in Gujarat. Following the commissioning, the company’s total operational renewable energy capacity has increased to 20,280.8 MW.

ARSS Infrastructure Projects: The company has received a work order worth around ₹104.06 crore from East Coast Railway for the construction of two road overbridges on the Howrah–Visakhapatnam main railway line. Ashiana Housing: The real estate company recorded bookings of 1.67 lakh sq ft worth ₹165.93 crore in August 2026. For the current financial year up to August, total bookings stood at 11.30 lakh sq ft, valued at ₹1,025.34 crore. L&T Finance: The company has received perpetual registration from the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) to operate as a corporate agent. The new certificate became effective on August 31, 2026.