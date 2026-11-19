Stocks to watch today: Trends on Trends on GIFT Nifty hint at a weak start for the domestic benchmark indices on Thursday. As of 8:05 AM, GIFT Nifty was down 54 points, or 0.21 per cent, at 25,169.

Earlier on Wednesday, the 50-share NSE Nifty declined 159.45 points, or 0.63 per cent, to end at 25,227.95. The BSE Sensex dropped 500.38 points, or 0.61 per cent, to settle at 82,031.81.

Meanwhile, Asian markets were muted as concerns over the AI trade tempered initial enthusiasm over Anthropic’s IPO pricing. At the last check, Japan's Nikkei 225 index was up 0.18 per cent, while South Korea's Kospi slipped 0.89 per cent and Australia's S&P/ASX 200 shed 0.81 per cent.

CHECK Stock Market LIVE Updates Overnight in the US, key indices closed mixed as investors assessed Nvidia's results. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 1.11 per cent, the S&P 500 lost 0.23 per cent, and the Nasdaq Composite gained 0.42 per cent. Stocks to watch today, Thursday (November 19) Dalmia Bharat: The cement maker said its board will consider a proposal to buy back fully paid-up equity shares at its meeting scheduled for November 23. Equitas Small Finance Bank: The lender is likely to move an application to convert itself into a universal bank in the next calendar year, its interim chief executive Balaji Nuthalapadi said.

Physicswallah: The edtech firm aims for a more than twofold jump in revenue to around ₹9,000-10,000 crore by FY 2029-30, driven by its online vertical. The company had reported an The edtech firm aims for a more than twofold jump in revenue to around ₹9,000-10,000 crore by FY 2029-30, driven by its online vertical. The company had reported an annual revenue of ₹3,900 crore in FY26. LT Foods: The FMCG company said it will acquire US-based packaged foods company MK Foods Holdings Inc for an enterprise value of USD 5.8 million (around ₹54.2 crore). Niva Bupa Health Insurance: The company has announced the launch of an international private medical insurance offering aimed at globally mobile professionals, business leaders, CXOs, NRIs and internationally connected families. Public sector banks: PSBs have reported sustained improvement in financial performance, with their aggregate net profit rising 16.9 per cent to ₹1.10 lakh crore and total business crossing ₹300 lakh crore for the first time in the first half of this fiscal.

Prestige Estates Projects: Realty firm has acquired a 50 per cent stake in Advent Convention and Hotels International for around ₹500 crore, as part of its plan to expand business in the Mumbai property market. Cochin Shipyard: The firm has laid the keel for the first of two 70-tonne bollard pull tugs being built for Polestar Maritime Limited. Tata Motors: The auto major has announced a partnership with Ghassan Aboud Automotive to distribute its commercial vehicles in Syria. Tata Steel: The steel major said that it, along with Utility Global, will explore producing hydrogen from steel plant off-gases at Kalinganagar in Odisha. Paytm, Pine Labs: Merchant-to-merchant (M2M) transactions on UPI are set to attract a flat fee of ₹5 under the new merchant discount rate (MDR) framework, significantly lower than the charge of up to ₹300 that traders had feared. Merchant-to-merchant (M2M) transactions on UPI are set to attract a flat fee of ₹5 under the new merchant discount rate (MDR) framework, significantly lower than the charge of up to ₹300 that traders had feared. READ MORE