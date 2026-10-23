Stocks to watch: eMudhra, Infosys, Swiggy, HPCL, Havells, Sun Pharma, JSL

Stocks to watch today: is indicating a firm start for domestic equities, trading at 22,820, up 111 points, or 0.49 per cent as of 7:55 AM. GIFT Nifty is indicating a firm start for domestic equities, trading at 22,820, up 111 points, or 0.49 per cent as of 7:55 AM.

Earlier on Thursday, the 30-share BSE Sensex declined 460.30 points, or 0.62 per cent, to close at 73,249.39. The 50-share NSE Nifty dropped 123.70 points, or 0.54 per cent, to settle at 22,687.65.

Meanwhile, Asian markets traded under pressure at start on Friday as tech stocks slide, mirroring the tech-led selloff on Wall Street in the overnight trade. Japan’s Nikkei 225 and South Korea’s Kospi fell 1.93 per cent and 2.64 per cent, respectively. Australia's ASX 200 was down 0.36 per cent.

CHECK Stock Market LIVE Updates In the commodities, oil prices spiked amid supply disruptions after Houthi attacks on top exporter Saudi Arabia. At the last check, Brent crude surged 0.71 per cent to $114, and WTI crude was up 0.84 per cent at $100.3. Stocks to watch today, Friday (October 23) Q2 results today: Infosys, Adani Power, JSW Steel, Torrent Pharma and more eMudhra: The company has said that it ​would voluntarily withdraw from the global SSL/TLS certificate business, following an incident in which its digital certificates were found to have vulnerabilities. The company has said that it ​would voluntarily withdraw from the global SSL/TLS certificate business, following an incident in which its digital certificates were found to have vulnerabilities. READ MORE HPCL: Hindustan Petroleum Corp has reported a 9 per cent drop in Q2FY27 profit, due to higher tax expenses and a sharp spike in crude prices that squeezed the fuel retailer's margins. Its standalone net profit fell to ₹3,483 crore. Average global Brent crude prices rose nearly 40 per cent Y-o-Y in Q2. Hindustan Petroleum Corp has reported a 9 per cent drop in Q2FY27 profit, due to higher tax expenses and a sharp spike in crude prices that squeezed the fuel retailer's margins. Its standalone net profit fell to ₹3,483 crore. Average global Brent crude prices rose nearly 40 per cent Y-o-Y in Q2. READ MORE

Adani Energy Solutions: The firm's net profit more than doubled to ₹1,364 crore in Q2FY27. Total income grew by 51 per cent to ₹10,239 crore. The firm's net profit more than doubled to ₹1,364 crore in Q2FY27. Total income grew by 51 per cent to ₹10,239 crore. READ MORE Sapphire Foods: The firm saw its consolidated net loss narrow to ₹1.5 crore Q2FY27. Its revenue rose 19.6 per cent to ₹888 crore in the quarter ended September. The firm saw its consolidated net loss narrow to ₹1.5 crore Q2FY27. Its revenue rose 19.6 per cent to ₹888 crore in the quarter ended September. READ MORE Havells India: Consumer electrical goods maker has reported a 9.72 per cent Y-o-Y increase in consolidated net profit to ₹349.22 crore in Q2FY27. Its revenue from operations was up 34.57 per cent to ₹6,432 crore. Consumer electrical goods maker has reported a 9.72 per cent Y-o-Y increase in consolidated net profit to ₹349.22 crore in Q2FY27. Its revenue from operations was up 34.57 per cent to ₹6,432 crore. READ MORE Sun Pharma: The company has accepted bids worth an aggregate of ₹7,816 crore for two tranches of bonds maturing in five years and one day. It will pay annual coupon rates of 8.05 per cent and 8.20 per cent on the two tranches, respectively. The company has accepted bids worth an aggregate of ₹7,816 crore for two tranches of bonds maturing in five years and one day. It will pay annual coupon rates of 8.05 per cent and 8.20 per cent on the two tranches, respectively. READ MORE

J&K Bank: Jammu and Kashmir Bank has reported a 10.6 per cent rise in net profit to ₹546.36 crore in Q2FY27. Its net interest income rose 5 per cent during the quarter to ₹1,502 crore. Jammu and Kashmir Bank has reported a 10.6 per cent rise in net profit to ₹546.36 crore in Q2FY27. Its net interest income rose 5 per cent during the quarter to ₹1,502 crore. READ MORE Mahindra Lifespace Developers: The real estate venture saw a 65.9 per cent Y-o-Y decline in its consolidated net profit in Q2FY2). Net profit stood at ₹16.34 crore. Operating revenue jumped 84.6 per cent YoY to ₹32.42 crore. Mahindra Holidays: Mahindra Holidays plans to add 1,000 resort keys over the next six months, with 70 per cent of capital earmarked for new resorts, despite higher costs and project delays. Mahindra Holidays plans to add 1,000 resort keys over the next six months, with 70 per cent of capital earmarked for new resorts, despite higher costs and project delays. READ MORE

Jindal Stainless: JSL has posted an 11 per cent increase in PAT at ₹898 crore Q2FY27. Revenue jumped 18 per cent to ₹12,874 crore from ₹10,893 crore posted in the same period last year. JSL has posted an 11 per cent increase in PAT at ₹898 crore Q2FY27. Revenue jumped 18 per cent to ₹12,874 crore from ₹10,893 crore posted in the same period last year. READ MORE Colgate Palmolive India: The firm saw its net profit rise 4.3 per cent to ₹341.6 crore in Q2FY27. The company recommended first interim dividend of ₹24 and fixed November 2 as the record date. The firm saw its net profit rise 4.3 per cent to ₹341.6 crore in Q2FY27. The company recommended first interim dividend of ₹24 and fixed November 2 as the record date. READ MORE Swiggy: The food and grocery delivery platform has reported a 15.6 per cent Y-o-Y decline in its net loss to ₹922 crore in Q2FY27. Revenue from operations rose 36 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹7,571 crore. The food and grocery delivery platform has reported a 15.6 per cent Y-o-Y decline in its net loss to ₹922 crore in Q2FY27. Revenue from operations rose 36 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹7,571 crore. READ MORE

Indian Bank: The lender has raised interest rates on its special term deposit schemes by 15 basis points each, effective October 23. The lender has raised interest rates on its special term deposit schemes by 15 basis points each, effective October 23. READ MORE Adani Total Gas: ATGL has reported a 3 per cent Y-o-Y rise in standalone net profit to ₹167 crore for the September quarter. Revenue from operations jumped 34 per cent to ₹2,102 crore. ATGL has reported a 3 per cent Y-o-Y rise in standalone net profit to ₹167 crore for the September quarter. Revenue from operations jumped 34 per cent to ₹2,102 crore. READ MORE Bansal Wire Industries: The company has posted a 38 per cent YoY rise in consolidated net profit to ₹52.9 crore in Q2FY27. Revenue increased by 23.9 per cent to ₹1,308.1 crore. Nuvoco Vistas Corp: The Nirma Group company has reported a 77.84 per cent jump in consolidated profit to ₹64.79 crore for the September quarter. Its revenue from operations rose 13.52 per cent to ₹2,789.97 crore.

BlueStone Jewellery and Lifestyle: It has reported a consolidated net loss of ₹4.37 crore for the quarter ended September. Total income rose to ₹769.4 crore. Orient Cement: The form has reported a 34.7 per cent YoY decline in net profit to ₹32 crore for the September quarter of FY27. The Adani Group firm's revenue from operations dropped 12.13 per cent YoY to ₹565 crore. Rallis India: The Tata Group firm has reported 17.47 per cent decline in net profit at ₹85 crore for the quarter ended September 30, 2026. Revenue from operations was flat during the quarter under review at ₹858 crore.