Stocks to watch: Eternal, Hindustan Zinc, YES Bank, Bajaj Fin, IREDA, LTTS

Stocks to watch today: is indicating a positive opening for the benchmark GIFT Nifty is indicating a positive opening for the benchmark Nifty 50 index on Wednesday. At the last check, the Nifty futures were trading 83 points or 0.35 per cent higher at 23,015.

Earlier on Monday, the 50-share NSE Nifty dropped 257.20 points, or 1.11 per cent, to end at 22,888.95. The Sensex tumbled 876.37 points, or 1.17 per cent, to settle at 73,852.90. Markets were closed on Tuesday on account of Dussehra.

Meanwhile, Asian stocks rose, and bonds stabilised at the start of trading ​on Wednesday following Wall Street's gain as early indications from the corporate earnings season pointed to strong profits for ‌global companies and bolstered investor confidence. South Korea's Kospi surged 4.4 per cent, while Japan's Nikkei 225 advanced 1.16 per cent.

In commodities, oil prices spiked as investors weighed the prospect of Red Sea shipping risks and threats to oil infrastructure in Saudi Arabia. In another related development, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has said that reaching a peace deal with Iran is extremely difficult CHECK Stock Market LIVE Updates Brent crude’s December futures were quoting at $110.2, up 1.2 per cent. WTI crude was up 1.2 per cent at $99.08 per barrel. Stocks to watch today, Wednesday (October 21) Q2 results today: Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC, Adani Green Energy, Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC, Adani Green Energy, Eternal Ltd , Indian Hotels Company, KEI Industries, M&M Financial Services, SRF Ltd, PC Jeweller, Nureca Ltd and more

Hindustan Zinc: The Vedanta group firm has reported a 142 per cent rise in consolidated net profit to ₹6,412 crore for Q2FY27. Its total revenue from operations increased 76.5 per cent to ₹15,093 crore. Canara Bank: Its MD and CEO Brajesh Kumar Singh has said the sale of the lender's subsidiary, Canbank Factors, is expected to be completed during the current financial year, generating around ₹80.5 crore for the bank's balance sheet. Prestige Estates Projects: The realty firm will launch residential properties worth ₹40,000 crore in the second half of this fiscal year, a 2.5 times jump from April-September period. The realty firm will launch residential properties worth ₹40,000 crore in the second half of this fiscal year, a 2.5 times jump from April-September period. READ MORE

YES Bank: Even if YES Bank's common equity tier 1 (CET1) ratio falls to about 11.4 per cent on a pro forma basis once its ₹8,415 crore of written-down additional tier 1 (AT1) bonds are reinstated, the lender does not have to raise capital immediately as it has other options, Chief Financial Officer Niranjan Banodkar said. Even if YES Bank's common equity tier 1 (CET1) ratio falls to about 11.4 per cent on a pro forma basis once its ₹8,415 crore of written-down additional tier 1 (AT1) bonds are reinstated, the lender does not have to raise capital immediately as it has other options, Chief Financial Officer Niranjan Banodkar said. READ MORE Just Dial: The company has reported a decline of 9.73 per cent in its consolidated net profit to ₹107.8 crore in Q2FY27. Its revenue from operations was up 13.11 per cent at ₹342.82 crore. Bajaj Finance: The NBFC has reported a 29 per cent YoY rise in consolidated net profit to ₹6,367 crore for Q2FY27. The firm's NII grew 24 per cent to ₹13,335 crore and added ₹37,680 crore to its AUM. The NBFC has reported a 29 per cent YoY rise in consolidated net profit to ₹6,367 crore for Q2FY27. The firm's NII grew 24 per cent to ₹13,335 crore and added ₹37,680 crore to its AUM. READ MORE

Piramal Finance: The non-bank lender has reported a 67 per cent jump in net profit to ₹545 crore for the September quarter. Its core net interest income grew 35 per cent to ₹1,530 crore due to a 24 per cent growth in assets under management and a 0.35 per cent expansion in net income margin to 6.5 per cent. The non-bank lender has reported a 67 per cent jump in net profit to ₹545 crore for the September quarter. Its core net interest income grew 35 per cent to ₹1,530 crore due to a 24 per cent growth in assets under management and a 0.35 per cent expansion in net income margin to 6.5 per cent. READ MORE LTTS: The firm has reported a 66.78 per cent increase in consolidated net profit to ₹548.2 crore for the July-September quarter. Revenue from operations rose 12.1 per cent to ₹3,040.4 crore. IREDA: The PSU posted a marginal rise in its standalone net profit to ₹554 crore in Q2FY27. Revenue from operations rose 14 per cent to ₹2,345 crore. Loan disbursement increased 31 per cent to ₹10,579 crore.