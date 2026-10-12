Stocks to watch today: HCLTech, DMart, M&M, Adani Green, KEC Int'l, ICICI Pru

Stocks to watch today: The Indian stock market will likely open on a marginally stronger note on Monday. As of 7.36 AM, GIFT Nifty futures were up 18.5 points or 0.08 per cent at 22,621.

Asian stocks were mixed amid concerns over the elevated West Asia crisis. South Korea’s Kospi was down 2.22 per cent and Australia's ASX 200 rose 0.69 per cent. Japan's Nikkei was closed for a holiday.

Oil prices dipped over 1 per cent on Monday. Brent Crude slipped 1.65 per cent to $103 per barrel; meanwhile, WTI Crude was down 1.93 per cent to $90.08 per barrel

ALSO READ: Stock Market LIVE Today In the overnight trade, Wall Street ended higher, with tech-heavy Nasdaq closing 0.64 per cent higher. At the same time, Dow Jones ended 0.84 per cent higher, and S&P 500 gained 0.59 per cent.

Stocks to Watch Avenue Supermarts (DMart): The company’s net profit rose 8.5 per cent year-on-year to ₹743.6 crore, while revenue climbed 17.8 per cent to ₹19,644 crore. Canara Robeco Asset Management Company: The company’s net profit jumped 21.5 per cent year-on-year to ₹59.2 crore, while revenue increased 17 per cent to ₹121.6 crore. Mahindra & Mahindra: The company’s September production rose 19.2 per cent year-on-year to 1.21 lakh units, while sales increased 16.3 per cent to 1.13 lakh units. Exports declined 8.5 per cent to 4,081 units. KEC International: The company has secured fresh orders worth ₹1,014 crore for its India transmission and distribution business. The wins include its first 765 kV transmission line project linked to a pumped storage plant in western India.

Adani Green Energy: Operational capacity rose 24 per cent year-on-year in H1 FY27, while energy sales increased 32 per cent to 25,747 million units, highlighting growth in its renewable energy business. Avantel: The company received a ₹12.04 crore order from Larsen & Toubro for comprehensive annual maintenance of satellite communication equipment, adding to its order book. Saatvik Green Energy: The company secured a ₹100 crore order from Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution, providing fresh business visibility. Bajel Projects: The company won an EPC order worth ₹200 crore to ₹300 crore from Tata Power, strengthening its project pipeline. Premier Energies: The company secured new orders worth ₹4,001 crore in Q2 FY27, adding significant business to its order book.