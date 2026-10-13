Stocks to watch: HCLTech, RBL Bank, IRCON, TMPV, Hero Motors, Nazara Tech

Stocks to watch today: The Indian stock market will likely open on a marginally stronger note on Tuesday. As of 7.48 AM, ay: The Indian stock market will likely open on a marginally stronger note on Tuesday. As of 7.48 AM, GIFT Nifty futures were up 51 points or 0.23 per cent at 22,421.

Asian stocks traded lower amid concerns over the elevated West Asia crisis. South Korea's Kospi led the losses as it plunged over 7 per cent. Japan's Nikkei declined 2.5 per cent and Australia's ASX 200 lost 0.13 per cent.

Oil prices dipped over 1 per cent on Tuesday. Brent crude futures were down 1.05 per cent at $105.5 a barrel while WTI crude futures declined 1.08 per cent to $92.73 a barrel.

CHECK Stock Market LIVE Updates In the overnight trade, Wall Street ended mixed, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.38 per cent, the S&P 500 lost 0.06 per cent, and the Nasdaq Composite fell 0.44 per cent. Stocks to watch HCL Technologies: The company has revised its FY revenue growth guidance to 2.5–4 per cent y-o-y from the earlier 1–4 per cent range. Strong deal wins support the outlook, although management continues to describe demand conditions as fluid and dynamic post The company has revised its FY revenue growth guidance to 2.5–4 per cent y-o-y from the earlier 1–4 per cent range. Strong deal wins support the outlook, although management continues to describe demand conditions as fluid and dynamic post Q2FY27 results RBL Bank: Net profit jumped 170 per cent y-o-y to ₹482 crore, while Net profit jumped 170 per cent y-o-y to ₹482 crore, while net interest income rose 37 per cent to ₹2,131 crore. Improved margins and a sharp recovery in asset quality add to the positive operating performance.

ICICI Prudential AMC: Profit beat estimates on strong revenue growth, supported by healthy AUM expansion, improved yields and higher other income. Rising operating expenses remain a concern for margins. Aequs: The company has signed long-term supply agreements with Safran for aerospace applications, strengthening its presence in the aerospace manufacturing supply chain. IRCON International: The company has received a letter of acceptance for an EPC contract worth ₹862.46 crore from East Central Railway, adding to its order book. Jubilant Pharmova: Abakkus Four2Eight Opportunities Fund purchased 11 lakh shares from Quant Mutual Fund at ₹915 per share, making the bulk transaction a key stock-specific trigger.

Shadowfax: Qualcomm Asia Pacific Pte sold 57.13 lakh shares at ₹275.30 apiece. The large stake sale could keep the stock in focus amid potential supply-side pressure. Vikran Engineering: Its arm, NOPL, has entered into a facility agreement with IREDA for a ₹2,914 crore loan to finance the development of a solar project. Azad Engineering: The company has secured a ₹53 crore order from BHEL to supply critical stator vanes and rotor blades for gas turbines, supporting its industrial order pipeline. BlackBuck: The company will transfer its Loads business undertaking to its subsidiary, BlackBuck Transport Services. The restructuring move will be watched for its potential operational implications.

Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles: The company has signed a definitive technology agreement with Stellantis for vehicle architecture, marking a key development in its technology collaboration strategy. TD Power Systems: The company has closed its ₹600 crore QIP at an issue price of ₹775 per share. Participation from several leading mutual funds makes the capital raise a key development to track. Bank of India: The bank has classified Future Enterprises’ ₹575 crore exposure as fraud and made 100 per cent provisions against it. The development highlights its exposure to the financially distressed Future Group. Nazara Technologies: Founder Nitish Mittersain will step down as managing director and become a non-executive director. Mithun Sacheti will take over as executive director, marking a change in the company’s leadership structure.