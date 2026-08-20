Stocks to watch: HDFC Bank, Hyundai Motor, BSE, IDFC First Bank, SpiceJet

Stocks to watch today: Domestic benchmark indices are likely open on a strong note today (August 20), tracking gains in the Domestic benchmark indices are likely open on a strong note today (August 20), tracking gains in the GIFT Nifty , which was trading 138 points, or 0.57 per cent higher at 24,228.

Earlier on Wednesday, the Nifty 50 extended its losses to the seventh day as it fell 76.60 points, or 0.32 per cent, to end at 24,078.30. It has tumbled 505.5 points, or 2 per cent, in the last seven sessions. The 30-share BSE Sensex dropped for the fourth consecutive day, ending 325.78 points, or 0.42 per cent lower at 76,909.68.

Meanwhile, Asian stocks gained as pressure from the bond market eased after the US Treasury unveiled plans to buy back longer-dated debt to curb borrowing costs. At last check, South Korea's Kospi surged 4 per cent, while Japan's Nikkei 225 advanced 1 per cent. Australia's S&P/ASX 200 surged 0.3 per cent.

Within commodities, oil prices remained elevated as Brent crude gained 0.42 per cent to $92.04 a barrel, while West Texas Intermediate added 0.30 per cent to trade near $85. Overnight in the US, all three major Wall Street indices closed higher. The S&P 500 gained 0.21 per cent while the Nasdaq added 0.16 per cent. The Dow Jones Industrial Average advanced 0.22 per cent. Stocks to watch today, Thursday (August 20, 2026) Kolte-Patil Developers: The realty firm has appointed The realty firm has appointed Hrishikesh Parandekar as its Chief Executive Officer (CEO). The appointment will be effective from August 24, 2026.

Krystal Integrated Services: The company has announced that it has secured a ₹134 crore order from the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC). Hyundai Motor India: The company plans to The company plans to increase prices of its vehicles by up to 1 per cent across its portfolio, from September 2026, to partially offset cost pressures. Escorts Kubota: The firm has announced a ₹2,000 crore investment to set up a new manufacturing plant in YEIDA industrial area, Uttar Pradesh. The plant will be developed across 154 acres at Sector 10, Gautam Buddha Nagar, in the industrial area of the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA).

IDFC First Bank: The lender has raised USD 500 million in debt, with global investors like BlackRock, Capital Group, and Alliancebernstein anchoring its maiden international bond issuance. The bank issued the bonds having a tenure of three years and a fixed coupon of 5.625 per cent. HDFC Life: The company has secured IRDAI approval for re-appointment of Vibha Padalkar as MD & CEO for a further term of 5 years with effect from September 12, 2026. It has also received approval for re-appointment of Niraj Shah as Executive Director & CFO for a further term of 5 years with effect from April 26, 2026.

BSE: Stock exchange BSE on Wednesday announced that it has entered into an agreement with global index provider MSCI to launch derivative contracts on its indices in India. Oil India: The company as fixed September 4 as the record date for final dividend 2025-26 which was recommended by the board in May. The dividend will be paid within the stipulated period of 30 days post approval of the shareholders. Dr Lal PathLabs: The firm has incorporated a company in Tashkent, Uzbekistan named 'Dr Lal PathLabs Indomed LLC' and has agreed to subscribe 70 per cent of its share capital.

Aditya Infotech: A filing said that the board has approved raising of funds by way of issuance of securities through one or more permissible modes, including but not limited to public issue(s) or by way of qualified institutions placement (QIP), and/or any combination thereof or any other method as may be permitted. LIC, HDFC Bank: HDFC Bank has informed that the RBI has accorded its approval to Life Insurance Corporation of India for acquiring aggregate holding up to 9.99 per cent of the paid-up share capital or voting rights in the bank. As per the latest available beneficial position i.e. as on August 14, 2026, LIC holds 4.11 per cent of the total share capital of the bank.

Dhenu Buildcon Infra: Sebi has barred six entities from selling their shares in Dhenu Buildcon Infra (DBIL) and restrained two others from accessing the securities market for alleged manipulation of financial statements through complex, circular bank transactions and cross-shareholdings. SpiceJet: NCLT has permitted aircraft lessor Aviator ML 29641 Limited to withdraw its insolvency plea against SpiceJet after the parties settled their dispute, while directing them to jointly pay ₹15 lakh in costs for reaching a settlement after the matter had been reserved for orders. Gensol Engineering: CBI has registered a case against Gensol Engineering Ltd and the founders of BluSmart EV taxi service, Anmol Singh Jaggi and Puneet Singh Jaggi, over causing alleged loss of over ₹672 crore to IREDA.