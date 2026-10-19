Stocks to watch: HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Bajaj Fin, DLF, OMCs, NTPC & more

Stocks to watch today: GIFT Nifty, an early indicator for domestic benchmark indices, is hinting at a flat to a negative start for the Nifty 50 index on Monday. As of 7:45 AM, GIFT Nifty, an early indicator for domestic benchmark indices, is hinting at a flat to a negative start for the Nifty 50 index on Monday. As of 7:45 AM, GIFT Nifty traded 37 points, or 0.16 per cent higher at 23,131.

Earlier on Friday, the 50-share NSE Nifty surged 148.80 points, or 0.65 per cent, to end at 23,146.15. The 30-share BSE Sensex added 413.66 points, or 0.56 per cent, to close at 74,729.27.

Meanwhile, Asian shares slipped on Monday as unease over AI's enormous funding needs undermined confidence ahead of a week packed with earnings, while the euro eased in the wake of rioting ​across France. Japan's Nikkei fell 2 per cent after losing 5.4 per cent last ‌week as the tech sector took a beating. South Korea dropped 1.6 per cent, having shed more than 14 per cent last week. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan eased 0.3 per cent.

CHECK Stock Market LIVE Updates In commodities, oil prices retreated marginally after the US waived sanctions and tariffs on Russian oil, easing supply concerns. At the last check, the Brent crude skidded 1.5 per cent to quote at $108.10, while the WTI crude was down 0.7 per cent at $100.07 per barrel. Stocks to watch today, Monday (October 19) Q2 results today: Bajaj Finance, Delta Corp, HFCL Ltd, Hindustan Zinc, IREDA, Just Dial, LTTS, Nelco Ltd, Piramal Finance, UltraTech Cement, Union Bank of India, and more. HDFC Bank: The lender has reported a 5.55 per cent rise in consolidated net profit to ₹20,700 crore in Q2FY27. On a standalone basis, net profit grew 4.7 per cent to ₹19,510 crore. Its total income rose to ₹97,258 crore, and he total expenditure surged to ₹67,774 crore. The gross NPS improved to 1.11 per cent. Meanwhile, HDFC Bank's deputy MD Kaizad Bharucha has "requested cessation" from service from December 31. The lender has reported a 5.55 per cent rise in consolidated net profit to ₹20,700 crore in Q2FY27. On a standalone basis, net profit grew 4.7 per cent to ₹19,510 crore. Its total income rose to ₹97,258 crore, and he total expenditure surged to ₹67,774 crore. The gross NPS improved to 1.11 per cent. Meanwhile, HDFC Bank's deputy MD Kaizad Bharucha has "requested cessation" from service from December 31. READ MORE

ICICI Bank: ICICI Bank has reported a 22.28 per cent Y-o-Y jump in consolidated net profit to ₹16,333.18 crore in Q2FY27. On a standalone basis, net profit grew 20.1 per cent to ₹14,843 crore. Core net interest income grew 17.7 per cent to ₹25,339 crore. A 0.12 per cent contraction was seen in the net interest margin at 4.18 per cent. ICICI Bank has reported a 22.28 per cent Y-o-Y jump in consolidated net profit to ₹16,333.18 crore in Q2FY27. On a standalone basis, net profit grew 20.1 per cent to ₹14,843 crore. Core net interest income grew 17.7 per cent to ₹25,339 crore. A 0.12 per cent contraction was seen in the net interest margin at 4.18 per cent. READ MORE Axis Bank: The private sector lender has reported a 39.4 per cent Y-o-Y rise in its consolidated net profit to ₹7,704.67 crore in Q2FY27. Its operating profit climbed 6 per cent to ₹11,083 crore. Core operating profit increased 11 per cent to ₹10,998 crore. The NII stood at ₹15,371 crore, while the NIM stood at 3.36 per cent. READ MORE The private sector lender has reported a 39.4 per cent Y-o-Y rise in its consolidated net profit to ₹7,704.67 crore in Q2FY27. Its operating profit climbed 6 per cent to ₹11,083 crore. Core operating profit increased 11 per cent to ₹10,998 crore. The NII stood at ₹15,371 crore, while the NIM stood at 3.36 per cent.

YES Bank: The private sector lender has reported a 63.2 per cent Y-o-Y rise in consolidated net profit to ₹1,084.08 crore in Q2FY27. On a standalone basis, net profit stood at ₹1,080 crore in Q2. The net interest income of the bank increased by 22.7 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹2,822 crore, while the net interest margin came in at to 2.6 per cent. The private sector lender has reported a 63.2 per cent Y-o-Y rise in consolidated net profit to ₹1,084.08 crore in Q2FY27. On a standalone basis, net profit stood at ₹1,080 crore in Q2. The net interest income of the bank increased by 22.7 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹2,822 crore, while the net interest margin came in at to 2.6 per cent. READ MORE Himadri Speciality Chemical: The firm has reported a 29 per cent Y-o-Y growth in consolidated profit after tax to ₹460 crore for the first half of the current financial year. Revenue from operations rose 43 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹3,123 crore in the April-September period of FY27. The firm has reported a 29 per cent Y-o-Y growth in consolidated profit after tax to ₹460 crore for the first half of the current financial year. Revenue from operations rose 43 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹3,123 crore in the April-September period of FY27. READ MORE

Oberoi Realty: The firm said that its sales bookings jumped sevenfold Y-o-Y to ₹9,149.69 crore in Q2FY27 on strong sales from its first Delhi-NCR housing project. The Mumbai-based Oberoi Realty Ltd sold 808 units in Q2 compared to 158 in the year-ago period. In terms of volumes, sales rose to 15.83 lakh square ft from 2.5 lakh square ft. Bajaj Housing Finance: The company has reported an 18 per cent Y-o-Y rise in PAT to ₹757 crore for Q2FY27. Its total income rose 18.3 per cent to ₹3,251 crore. The net interest income rose 10 per cent to ₹1,055 crore. DLF: The realty major has acquired a 7.5-acre land in Gurugram to build a housing project as part of its expansion plan amid strong demand for luxury homes.

OMCs, sugar stocks: State-run OMCs have barred ethanol made from sugarcane juice, sugar syrup and B-heavy molasses from their latest procurement tender for the 2026-27 supply year for blending in petrol, as the government seeks to protect domestic sugar supplies while sustaining its nationwide petrol-blending programme. READ MORE PNB: Its MD and CEO Ashok Chandra said that the bank is targeting ₹6,000 crore in income over the next few quarters. Bharti Airtel: It has become the first telecom operator to roll out voice-and-SMS-only prepaid plans, in line with the TRAI's new norms. The three plans are priced at ₹185, ₹203 and ₹206. Each offers unlimited local, STD and roaming calls and 300 SMS, but no bundled mobile data. The plans are now listed on the Airtel app and website.

NTPC: The state-owned firm plans to initiate feasibility studies in more states, including Uttar Pradesh, for proposed nuclear power projects as part of its drive to expand non-fossil fuel energy capacity to at least 2 GW by 2032. The state-owned firm plans to initiate feasibility studies in more states, including Uttar Pradesh, for proposed nuclear power projects as part of its drive to expand non-fossil fuel energy capacity to at least 2 GW by 2032. READ MORE Vedanta Ltd: The firm has invested nearly $600 million to double the annual zinc production capacity of its South African operations to 500,000 tonnes, as the company targets annual production of 3 million tonnes across India and South Africa. The firm has invested nearly $600 million to double the annual zinc production capacity of its South African operations to 500,000 tonnes, as the company targets annual production of 3 million tonnes across India and South Africa. READ MORE Bajaj Auto: Its Austrian motorcycle brand KTM has opened a completely knocked-down (CKD) assembly plant in Manaus, Brazil, with an annual installed capacity of 20,000 units. The opening is part of the reorganisation of KTM and Husqvarna operations in Brazil. It plans to assemble 3,500 units by the end of 2026 and scale up further next year.

Lenskart Solutions: MFs and FPIs have bought every share Lenskart Solutions’ early backers have sold. SoftBank and other FPIs have trimmed their stake since the lock-in ended in May 2026. The reason for this up take is simple. The company has shown high growth in its profits and analysts expect it to be on a growth path. REAAD MORE Nestle India, HUL: FSSAI has issued notices to Nestle India and Hindustan Unilever Ltd for misleading claims on the packaging of some of their food products. FSSAI has issued notices to Nestle India and Hindustan Unilever Ltd for misleading claims on the packaging of some of their food products. READ MORE Federal Bank: The private sector lender has appointed Cognizant India Chairman and Managing Director Rajesh Varrier as an independent director on its board.

IDBI Bank: The company has reported a 39 per cent Y-o-Y fall in net profit to ₹2,205 crore for Q2FY27. Its total income rose to ₹9,865 crore. Interest income rose to ₹8,512 crore and the net interest income stood at ₹4,228 crore. The non-interest income slipped 46 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹1,353 crore. The company has reported a 39 per cent Y-o-Y fall in net profit to ₹2,205 crore for Q2FY27. Its total income rose to ₹9,865 crore. Interest income rose to ₹8,512 crore and the net interest income stood at ₹4,228 crore. The non-interest income slipped 46 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹1,353 crore. READ MORE Le Travenues Technology: ixigo (Le Travenues Technology Limited) has reported a consolidated net profit of ₹63.42 crore for Q2FY27. ixigo's revenue from operations increased to ₹320.96 crore and total expenses surged to ₹309.51 crore. ixigo (Le Travenues Technology Limited) has reported a consolidated net profit of ₹63.42 crore for Q2FY27. ixigo's revenue from operations increased to ₹320.96 crore and total expenses surged to ₹309.51 crore. READ MORE State Bank of India: SBI has won the World's Best Consumer Bank 2026 award from Global Finance magazine, marking its second consecutive win.