Stocks to watch: Hyundai, Tata Elxsi, BHEL, HDB Fin, Adani Enterprises

Stocks to watch today: The Indian stock market will likely open on a bearish note on Wednesday. As of 7:38 AM, The Indian stock market will likely open on a bearish note on Wednesday. As of 7:38 AM, GIFT Nifty futures were down 82 points or 0.36 per cent at 22,768.5.

Asian stocks, however, traded higher. South Korea's Kospi gained 1.5 per cent. Japan's Nikkei gained 0.63 per cent, meanwhile, Australia's ASX 200 lost 0.84 per cent.

Oil prices gained over 1 per cent on Wednesday. Brent crude futures were up 1.25 per cent at $107 a barrel while WTI crude futures gained 1.21 per cent to $95.28 a barrel.

CHECK Stock Market LIVE Updates In the overnight trade, Wall Street ended lower, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.35 per cent, the S&P 500 lost 0.02 per cent, and the Nasdaq fell 0.15 per cent.

Stocks to watch Hyundai Motor India: Hyundai Motor Group plans to invest $15.5 billion in India between 2026 and 2032. The investment includes a $700 million R&D centre, an investment entity in India and expanded manufacturing capacity for Hyundai and Kia. Bharat Electronics: The company has received orders worth ₹533 crore since September 17, strengthening its order book and providing visibility on future execution. RailTel Corporation: The company has secured an order worth ₹48.98 crore from the Higher Education Department of the Government of Odisha, adding to its project pipeline. Ceigall India: The company has received a completion certificate for its ₹1,659.84 crore Delhi–Saharanpur Highway project, marking a key milestone in project execution.

Adani Enterprises: The company has signed a non-binding MoU with Jabil to explore a proposed 50:50 joint venture focused on manufacturing and assembling AI and data centre hardware in India. Hero Motors: The company reported a 25 per cent year-on-year rise in revenue to ₹319 crore in Q1. Ebitda surged 83 per cent to ₹35.50 crore, while Ebitda margin improved to 11.13 per cent from 7.60 per cent. Zydus Lifesciences: The US FDA concluded its inspection of the company’s manufacturing plant in Ahmedabad with five observations. The inspection was conducted from October 5 to 13, 2026. Paytm: GST authorities have reduced the tax demand against the company’s First Games Technology arm by 88 per cent to ₹700 crore, easing the tax liability.

Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri: The Competition Commission of India has approved GRT’s proposed acquisition of a majority stake in the company, advancing the transaction. PNC Infratech: The company and its special-purpose vehicle have received a Delhi High Court order staying the debarment orders issued by NHAI on September 3 and September 11. Lemon Tree Hotels: The company has signed an agreement for a 52-room hotel in Bareilly, expanding its hospitality presence. Bharat Coking Coal: The company has increased prices of select coking coal grades by 0.1 per cent to 14 per cent. The revisions cover coal supplied to the non-regulated sector, including steel and washery grades.

Tata Elxsi: The company’s Q2 profit rose 10 per cent year-on-year to ₹170.3 crore, while revenue increased 15 per cent to ₹1,055.7 crore. SS Retail: Q1 consolidated profit jumped nearly 60 per cent year-on-year to ₹23.7 crore, while revenue surged 58.6 per cent to ₹789 crore. Ebitda rose 50 per cent to ₹45 crore, although the Ebitda margin eased to 5.69 per cent from 5.90 per cent. Anand Rathi Share and Stock Brokers: Q2 consolidated profit increased 50.3 per cent year-on-year to ₹41.9 crore, while revenue grew 20.3 per cent to ₹273.2 crore. Earnings to Watch Today The following companies are scheduled to announce their quarterly results today: