Stocks to watch: ICICI Pru AMC, Meesho, Wipro, Shakti Pumps, Hindustan Zinc

Stocks to watch: Domestic benchmark equity indices are likely to open flat today, tracking Domestic benchmark equity indices are likely to open flat today, tracking GIFT Nifty , which was trading flat at 23,490 around 7:50 AM.

Earlier on Wednesday, the 30-share BSE Sensex tanked 813.35 points, or 1.08 per cent, to settle at the day's low of 74,764.23, also the lowest closing level in nearly three months. The 50-share NSE Nifty declined 203.60 points, or 0.86 per cent, to end at a nearly three-month low of 23,431.50. The index had closed near this level on June 11 previously.

Meanwhile, Asian stocks fell in the morning on Thursday as surging oil prices amid escalating tensions in West Asia stoked inflation concerns. Japan's Nikkei 225 and South Korea's Kospi dipped more than 1 per cent each. Australia's S&P/ASX 200 fell 1.7 per cent.

Within commodities, Brent crude surged 0.06 per cent to trade at $101.3, while WTI crude advanced 0.4 per cent to $96.45. Overnight in the US, all three key Wall Street indices closed lower. The S&P 500 declined 0.48 per cent, the Nasdaq slipped 0.64 per cent and the Dow Jones Industrial Average cracked 0.77 per cent. Stocks to watch on Thursday, September 10 ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company: The company has received the RBI's approval for enhancing its stake in four banks, including Kotak Mahindra Bank, up to 9.95 per cent. The other three lenders are CSB Bank, DCB Bank and AU Small Finance Bank.

Adani Ports: The company has emerged as the highest bidder for the development and operation of two dry bulk berths at Paradip port in Odisha. Meesho: The e-commerce platform has discontinued the role of Chief Product Officer (CPO) as part of an internal restructuring of its product division. Bank of Baroda: The state-run lender has mobilised $8 billion through FCNR(B), exceeding its initial target of $4-5 billion. The state-run lender has mobilised $8 billion through FCNR(B), exceeding its initial target of $4-5 billion. READ MORE Wipro: The IT major has announced the launch of its Chief Information Security Officer (CISO) Command Center, in collaboration with CrowdStrike. The Command Center rewires enterprise security for frontier AI-accelerated risks to create proactive, risk-informed cyber resilience aligned to business priorities.

HDFC Bank: NPCI has said that it will work with HDFC Bank to come out with a model that will be used to measure AU agents' performance in retail banking. Axis Bank: The private lender has said that the over USD 127 billion of FCNR(B) deposits could lead to some "abnormal lending". Its MD Amitabh Chaudhry has cautioned bankers to be "careful" about the way they deploy the huge sums raised from the diaspora under the concessional swap deal announced by the RBI. MCX: Multi Commodity Exchange of India and the Internet and Mobile Association of India (IAMAI) have signed an agreement at the Global Fintech Fest to set up a Commodity Markets Innovation Council.

Sun Pharma: The drug major has announced the incorporation of a wholly-owned indirect subsidiary, Sun Pharma Global Treasury Centre IFSC Ltd, in Gujarat's GIFT City. Shakti Pumps: The company has received a Letter of Empanelment from Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited for 10,000 Off-Grid Solar Photovoltaic Water Pumping Systems (SPWPS) pumps for the entire state of Maharashtra under Magel Tyala Saur Krushi Pump Yojana. The total value of the 10,000 pumps is around ₹235.92 crore which is to be executed within 60 days from the issuance of work order. Ethanol stocks: The government is working to permit ethanol blending beyond the current E20 level, enabled by flexi-fuel vehicles.