Stocks to watch: IDBI Bank, Reliance, Wipro, TechM, Nestle, Jio Financial

Stocks to watch today: The Indian stock market will likely open on a tepid note on Thursday. As of 7:35 AM, GIFT Nifty futures were down 23 points or 0.10 per cent at 22,599.5.

Asian stocks too traded lower. South Korea's Kospi fell 7.5 per cent. Japan's Nikkei fell 4.39 per cent, meanwhile, Australia's ASX 200 lost 0.04 per cent.

Oil prices fell over 1 per cent on Thursday. Brent crude futures were down 1.78 per cent at $104 a barrel while WTI crude futures fell 1.44 per cent to $93.72 a barrel.

In the overnight trade, Wall Street ended lower, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.09 per cent, the S&P 500 lost 1.11 per cent, and the Nasdaq fell 1.88 per cent.

Stocks to Watch IDBI Bank: Fairfax Financial Holdings-backed Canada Inc has been approved as the strategic buyer for IDBI Bank. The government and LIC will divest a combined 60.72 per cent stake for Rs 52,878 crore at ₹81 per share. Reliance Industries (Jio): Jio Platforms will open its ₹30,187.6-crore IPO for public subscription on October 21. The issue will close on October 23. HDB Financial Services: The company’s net profit jumped 34.2 per cent y-o-y to ₹780.2 crore, while net interest income rose 15.6 per cent to ₹2,533.7 crore. ICICI Lombard: The firm’s net profit rose 15.4 per cent y-o-y to ₹946 crore, while net premium earned increased 17.7 per cent to ₹6,652 crore. The company announced an interim dividend of ₹7 per share.

Bajaj Consumer Care: Net profit surged 65.9 per cent y-o-y to ₹70.2 crore, while revenue grew 25.5 per cent to ₹332.8 crore. CEAT: Revenue grew 26.2 per cent y-o-y to ₹4,762 crore, beating estimates. Ebitda fell 9.1 per cent to ₹457 crore, while profit declined 40 per cent to ₹112 crore. Enviro Infra Engineers: Subsidiary Suyog Urja received a letter of intent worth ₹228 crore from Arie Energy for a wind power project in Maharashtra. NITCO: The company completed 75 per cent of its Kanjurmarg land sale for ₹143 crore and expects to realise around ₹250 crore from the sale of commercial space.