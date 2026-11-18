Stocks to watch today: is indicating a gap-down start for the domestic equity indices on Wednesday. As of 8 AM, GIFT Nifty traded 122 points, or 0.48 per cent, lower at 25,256. GIFT Nifty is indicating a gap-down start for the domestic equity indices on Wednesday. As of 8 AM, GIFT Nifty traded 122 points, or 0.48 per cent, lower at 25,256.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Nifty 50 index closed 96.30 points, or 0.38 per cent, higher at 25,387.40. The 30-share BSE Sensex rallied 427.40 points, or 0.52 per cent, to settle at 82,532.19.

Meanwhile, Asian equities traded mostly lower, despite a strong Nvidia forecast lifting sentiment. Japan's Nikkei 225 slipped nearly 1 per cent, while Australia's S&P/ASX 200 declined 0.3 per cent. South Korea's Kospi index surged 0.62 per cent.

CHECK Stock Market LIVE Updates Overnight in the US, Wall Street indices closed lower. The S&P 500 shed 1.03 per cent, while the Nasdaq Composite fell 0.74 per cent. The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 1.64 per cent. Stocks to watch today, Wednesday (November 18) IIFL Finance: Fairfax Financial Holdings is looking to exit IIFL Finance by selling its entire 13.25 per cent stake in the non-banking finance company through a block deal at ₹611 per share, fetching around ₹3,454 crore. Fairfax Financial Holdings is looking to exit IIFL Finance by selling its entire 13.25 per cent stake in the non-banking finance company through a block deal at ₹611 per share, fetching around ₹3,454 crore. READ MORE Signature Global: Delhi-NCR-based real estate developer has entered the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) after emerging as the successful bidder for 474.66 acres of land in Raigad. The land was acquired through an online auction for a bid value of ₹194.19 crore, translating to approximately ₹40.9 lakh per acre. Delhi-NCR-based real estate developer has entered the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) after emerging as the successful bidder for 474.66 acres of land in Raigad. The land was acquired through an online auction for a bid value of ₹194.19 crore, translating to approximately ₹40.9 lakh per acre. READ MORE

Bharti Airtel: Its subsidiary Its subsidiary Airtel Payments Bank has reported more than a two-fold increase in net profit to ₹28 crore for Q2FY27. Revenue rose 9 per cent to ₹876 crore. Ebitda stood at ₹125 crore. Grasim Industries: The company expects its paints business Birla Opus, to sustain strong growth momentum in the second half of the current fiscal year, targeting a 50 per cent revenue growth in FY27 on increased brand investments and contractor engagement. The company also aims for double-digit revenue market share. Prestige Estates: The company has acquired directly and indirectly 4.59 per cent partnership interest in Prestige Vaishnaoi Project. With this acquisition, the company now holds directly and indirectly 42.83 per cent partnership interest in Prestige Vaishnaoi Projects.

IHCL: Tata Group-owned Indian Hotels Company Limited (IHCL) has announced the opening of the 111-key Taj Pushkar Resort & Spa in Rajasthan, strengthening its presence in the state. HCL Tech: The IT major has announced a partnership to build and deliver sovereign AI solutions for enterprises and governments. With this agreement, HCL Tech becomes one of Cohere’s preferred global systems integrator partners in Canada and Germany, two of the company's key global focus markets. RITES Ltd: The company has entered into an MoU with National Mission for Clean Ganga. This MoU will establish a long term working mechanism between RITES and NMCG to collaborate on the preparation of Detailed Project Reports (DPRs), Tender Documents and Project Engineering Services.

Axis Bank: The global investment manager BlackRock has raised its stake in Axis Bank to 5 per cent by buying an additional 18,560 crore shares through the open market. Ashoka Buildcon: The company has been declared as the Lowest Bidder (L-1) by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) for a project worth ₹1,465 crore. The nature of order involved the balance work for construction of 8-lane access-controlled Expressway from km 154.6 to km 190 of Vadodara - Mumbai Expressway (Jujuwa to Gandeva section) in Gujarat on EPC mode. Vedanta, ONGC: Anil Agarwal has warned that the government's decision to transfer operations of a producing offshore oil and gas block from his company to ONGC could send wrong signal to investors. He urged policymakers to maintain regulatory stability and avoid disrupting existing operators.