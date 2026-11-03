Stocks to watch: ITC, Lupin, NBCC, SBI, Dr Reddy's, Bosch, Ola Electric

Stocks to watch today: The domestic stock market will likely open on a strong note on Tuesday as oil prices continued their slide to dip below $105 per barrel, the GIFT Nifty was up 111 points or 0.47 per cent at 23,513.5 as of 7.36 AM

Among Asian peers, Japan's Nikkei was down 0.33 per cent, meanwhile South Korea's KOSPI was also down 2.55 per cent lower. However, Australian shares were trading higher as the ASX 200 gained 0.15 per cent.

Overnight, all three US stock indices closed in the red. The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 0.42 per cent, the S&P 500 lost 0.5 per cent, and the Nasdaq Composite declined 1.07 per cent.

CHECK Stock Market LIVE Updates Meanwhile, oil prices remained below $105 per barrel despite Brent Crude inching up 0.10 per cent to $104.9 per barrel; WTI crude futures also inched up slightly by 0.18 per cent to trade at $96.63 Stocks to watch Lupin: Shares will be in focus after the company received US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) approval for its Amifampridine Tablets, 10 mg. NBCC India: The company signed memorandums of understanding (MoUs) with various Bihar government departments to undertake four redevelopment projects in Patna under Phase I. The projects have an estimated sale and lease value of ₹5,152 crore and will be executed at a tentative cost of ₹2,000 crore without budgetary support from the state government.

GRSE: The shipbuilder signed a ₹32,000-crore contract with the Indian Navy for the construction of five next-generation corvettes. Dr Reddy’s Laboratories: Shares will be in focus after the company received tentative USFDA approval for its twice-yearly injectable HIV prevention treatment. Trident: The company approved a ₹4,650-crore expansion plan involving a new yarn plant and capacity additions. Indigo Paints: The company plans to raise product prices by 5-6 per cent to offset higher crude-linked input costs. Castrol India: Shares will remain in focus after BP completed the sale of its Castrol ownership chain, with Stonepeak acquiring a 51 per cent indirect stake in Castrol India. BP will retain a 35 per cent indirect interest through the acquiring entity.

ACME Solar: The company commissioned 66.68 MW of the solar component of its hybrid power project in Bikaner. Its subsidiary, ACME Renewtech, has commissioned 200.04 MW of the project’s total 300 MW capacity. Bosch: The company’s board will meet on November 6 to consider a proposal for sub-division of existing equity shares and the issue of bonus shares. Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders: The company clarified reports regarding potential partnerships for shipyard hubs, stating that it is evaluating investment options and financing for shipbuilding hubs and clusters. Tata Communications: The company clarified that it regularly evaluates strategic opportunities but does not comment on market speculation. The clarification follows reports that KKR, Singtel and Tata Communications were exploring a sale of data centre company STT GDC India at a valuation of $5.5 billion.

Samvardhana Motherson: The Motherson Group signed an agreement with Singapore’s Nanyang Technological University (NTU) to advance magnetic curing technology for manufacturing. Belrise Industries: The company entered into a licensing agreement with Japan’s Yamato, covering manufacturing support for several products.. ITC: The company’s board approved a scheme of amalgamation involving its subsidiary Sproutlife Foods and ITC. Muthoot Finance: Shares will be in focus after the GST department conducted search and seizure operations at the company’s office. Muthoot Finance said its business operations remained unaffected. Ola Electric: The company approved the allotment of 37 crore shares at ₹16.20 per share. TVS Holdings: Its subsidiary, HCIFPL, allotted 12.55 crore shares at ₹38.55 apiece, involving an investment of ₹483.91 crore in the finance subsidiary.

Sudarshan Chemical: Its subsidiary, Sudarshan Germany Horizons, completed the sale of its entire 100 per cent stake in VP4 Frankfurt to Celanese US Holdings. Lloyds Engineering: The company plans to invest ₹100 crore in its subsidiary, Steel Infra Solutions. Petronet LNG: The company reported a 9.1 per cent sequential rise in standalone net profit to ₹1,235.4 crore in Q2FY27. Revenue increased 29.6 per cent quarter-on-quarter to ₹7,200 crore, while Ebitda rose 8.6 per cent to ₹1,663 crore. Ebitda margin, however, narrowed to 23 per cent from 28 per cent in the previous quarter. Marico: The FMCG major reported a 29.2 per cent year-on-year rise in consolidated net profit to ₹558 crore, beating the estimate of ₹533 crore. Revenue grew 13 per cent to ₹3,897 crore, missing estimates, while Ebitda increased 26.6 per cent to ₹709 crore. Ebitda margin expanded to 18 per cent from 16 per cent a year ago.

PTC India: The company reported a 24.8 per cent year-on-year decline in net profit to ₹143.68 crore in Q2FY27. Revenue increased 6.5 per cent to ₹5,812 crore, while Ebitda declined 48.1 per cent to ₹142.8 crore. DOMS Industries: The company reported a 36.2 per cent year-on-year decline in net profit to ₹37.2 crore. The fall was largely due to an exceptional expense of ₹10.4 crore related to damage caused by heavy rainfall and flooding. Revenue, however, increased 17.6 per cent to ₹668 crore. NALCO: The aluminium major reported a 28 per cent year-on-year rise in net profit to ₹1,835 crore in Q2FY27. Revenue grew 26 per cent to ₹5,419 crore, while Ebitda margin remained firm at 44.5 per cent.

KEC International: The infrastructure engineering company reported an 81.6 per cent year-on-year decline in consolidated net profit to ₹29.7 crore. Revenue fell 10.2 per cent to ₹5,468 crore, while Ebitda declined 36.9 per cent to ₹271.4 crore. Ebitda margin narrowed to 5 per cent from 7.06 per cent. KRBL: The company reported a 50.4 per cent year-on-year increase in net profit to ₹259 crore for Q2FY27. Revenue rose 14.3 per cent to ₹1,727.4 crore, while profit before tax increased 50 per cent to ₹349 crore. Wockhardt: The pharmaceutical company reported a marginal 1.3 per cent year-on-year rise in consolidated net profit to ₹79 crore. Revenue grew 23.9 per cent to ₹969 crore, but Ebitda declined 2.8 per cent to ₹173 crore. Ebitda margin contracted to 17.9 per cent from 22.8 per cent.