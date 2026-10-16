Stocks to watch: Jio Fin, Yes Bank, Wipro, L&T Fin, Angel One, Urban Co

Stocks to watch today: The Indian stock market will likely open on a strong note on Friday. As of 7:38 AM, The Indian stock market will likely open on a strong note on Friday. As of 7:38 AM, GIFT Nifty futures were up 96 points at 23,082.

Asia-Pacific markets were trading higher with Japan’s Nikkei 225 and South Korea’s KOSPI rose 1.8 per cent and 2.72 per cent, respectively.

Brent crude extended losses as the December futures were quoted at $105.59, down 0.32 per cent on the Intercontinental Exchange.

CHECK Stock Market LIVE Updates Overnight, the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500 settled 1.08 per cent and 0.33 per cent higher, respectively. The Nasdaq Composite ended 0.08 per cent higher.

Stocks to Watch Wipro: The company expects Q3 revenue growth to range between -1.5 per cent and 0.5 per cent QoQ in constant currency, indicating a subdued near-term outlook. The company expects Q3 revenue growth to range between -1.5 per cent and 0.5 per cent QoQ in constant currency, indicating a subdued near-term outlook. Q2 net profit declined to ₹3,199.7 crore from ₹3,352 crore in the previous quarter. Reliance Industries: is expected to benefit from India’s projected $1.4 trillion digital economy by FY31, supported by its 5G network and technology infrastructure. Its IPO is scheduled for October 21–23, with a price band of ₹1,065–₹1,119 per share. Jio Platforms is expected to benefit from India’s projected $1.4 trillion digital economy by FY31, supported by its 5G network and technology infrastructure. Its IPO is scheduled for October 21–23, with a price band of ₹1,065–₹1,119 per share. Yes Bank: The Supreme Court ruled against the bank’s write-off of ₹8,400 crore worth of Additional Tier-1 bonds as part of its The Supreme Court ruled against the bank’s write-off of ₹8,400 crore worth of Additional Tier-1 bonds as part of its 2020 rescue exercise . The ruling could have financial and regulatory implications for the lender.

Jio Financial Services: Income, excluding dividend income, rose 132 per cent YoY in Q2, driven by expansion in lending and digital financial services. Jio Credit’s profit increased 140 per cent YoY, while assets under management grew 154 per cent. Tech Mahindra: The company announced an interim dividend of ₹15 per share and approved a 1:1 bonus issue. Q2 net profit rose 6.7 per cent QoQ to ₹1,586 crore, while revenue increased 3 per cent to ₹16,180.2 crore. Angel One: Net profit surged 44.7 per cent QoQ to ₹334.9 crore, while revenue remained largely flat at ₹1,426.9 crore. The company also announced an interim dividend of ₹1.40 per share.

Persistent Systems: Revenue grew 8.4 per cent QoQ to ₹4,664 crore, but net profit declined 27.2 per cent to ₹352 crore. The contrasting performance may keep investor focus on profitability despite strong revenue growth. Sri Lotus Developers & Realty: Q2 net profit rose 77.9 per cent YoY to ₹82 crore, while revenue increased 52.5 per cent to ₹268.5 crore. EBITDA more than doubled, with margins expanding to 39.9 per cent from 28.6 per cent. L&T Finance: Consolidated net profit increased 32.7per cent YoY to ₹975 crore in Q2, while net interest income rose 43.7 per cent to ₹3,187 crore, reflecting strong operating performance.

CCL Products (India): Net profit grew 29 per cent YoY to ₹130 crore, while revenue rose 7.5 per cent to ₹1,211 crore. Ebitda increased 7.6 per cent to ₹212 crore, indicating continued earnings growth. Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy: The company reported a net profit of ₹19.2 crore against a loss of ₹473.2 crore a year ago. H1 net profit stood at ₹70 crore versus a loss of ₹439 crore, although Q2 revenue declined 12.6 per cent YoY. Mankind Pharma: The company agreed to acquire a 70per cent stake in Belgium-based Armed Cell Therapeutics for ₹511.18 crore. The deal marks its entry into next-generation cancer cell therapies and could expand its specialty healthcare portfolio.

Hexaware Technologies: The company will consider a second interim dividend on October 20, making the board decision a key near-term trigger for the stock. CSB Bank: The lender denied reports of merger discussions with IDBI Bank and stated that no negotiations are ongoing. The clarification addresses speculation surrounding a potential consolidation. Akums Drugs: The company received a ₹53 crore demand notice from the Pharma Department. Investors will track the company’s response and any potential financial implications. RVNL: The company signed an agreement with Damodar Valley Corporation to develop railway infrastructure and improve connectivity to DVC power plants. The pact could support its project pipeline and order prospects.

Aditya Birla Capital: The company allotted non-convertible debentures worth ₹400 crore, strengthening its debt capital base and supporting funding requirements. PFC: PFC incorporated Kadapa II REZ Transmission as a subsidiary of PFC Consulting. It also received RBI’s no-objection certificate for the proposed merger of REC with PFC, marking progress on the consolidation process. India Cements: The company will acquire a 3.62per cent stake in Zenataris Renewable Energy for ₹20.9 crore, indicating an investment in renewable energy. Moneyview: The company invested ₹250 crore in its subsidiary Whizdm Finance, supporting the expansion and funding requirements of its lending business. Afcons Infrastructure: A tax body in Thane confirmed a tax demand of ₹39 crore. The stock may remain in focus as investors assess the potential financial impact.

Milky Mist: The company expanded its high-protein product portfolio with the launch of lactose-free milk, strengthening its presence in the value-added dairy segment. Fujiyama Power: The company plans to raise up to ₹1,200 crore through a qualified institutional placement, which could fund expansion but may also lead to equity dilution. NTPC: The company signed an agreement with Africa 50 to develop power projects across Africa, potentially opening up international growth opportunities. Rajesh Exports: The company said it would continue cooperating with the SEBI investigation and provide the required documents. It denied wrongdoing and expressed confidence that the matter would be resolved. Maruti Suzuki: The company received an income tax appellate order covering eight years, reducing the interest component by ₹6,300 crore. The development could ease a significant tax-related exposure.

Aegis Logistics: The company commissioned a specialised LPG bottling plant at Jawaharlal Nehru Port Authority with an annual capacity of 35,000 MT, strengthening its LPG infrastructure and handling capabilities. IRCTC: The company signed an MoU with the Quality Council of India for food safety and hygiene audits, reinforcing its focus on service quality and food safety compliance. ICICI Prudential Life Insurance: A rectification order reduced the tax demand to ₹279 crore from ₹328 crore. The reduction eases the company’s outstanding tax exposure by ₹49 crore. Glass Wall Systems: The company secured a facade work order worth up to ₹50 crore, with execution scheduled over 24 months. The contract adds to its order pipeline and future revenue visibility.