Stocks to Watch, May 5: SBI, AU Small Finance Bank, M&M, Marico, Ircon

Stocks to Watch Today, Monday, May 5, 2025: Indian benchmark equity indices are likely to kickstart their first trading session of the week in positive territory amid favorable global and domestic cues.

GIFT Nifty too indicated a higher start for domestic stocks. The early indicator of the Nifty50 Index’s performance in India was up 124 points at 24,519 as of 08:00 AM.

Asian markets, including Japan, South Korea, Hong Kong, and China, are closed on Monday due to public holidays. Meanwhile, the Australian market was lower after incumbent Prime Minister Anthony Albanese secured a second term — the first in 21 years. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 was trading down by 0.24 per cent.

In the US, Wall Street's major indices settled higher on Friday, with the tech-laden Nasdaq leading the rally, ending up by 1.51 per cent. The S&P 500 advanced 1.47 per cent, and the Dow Jones closed higher by 1.39 per cent.

Earlier on Friday, the BSE Sensex ended higher by 259.75 points or 0.32 per cent at 80,501.99, and the NSE Nifty 50 settled at 24,346.70, up 12.50 points or 0.05 per cent.

Meanwhile, below are some buzzing stocks to keep tabs on during today’s session:

Ircon International: The company has been awarded an order worth ₹458.14 crore for construction of civil works on item rate for the Tato-I Hydro Electric Project in Arunachal Pradesh.

Concord Biotech: The USFDA has completed the inspection of its API facility at Dholka, which took place from April 28 to May 2, 2025. At the conclusion of the inspection, the USFDA issued Form 483 with four observations. According to the company, these observations are procedural in nature and none relate to data integrity.

AU Small Finance Bank: TRUE NORTH FUND V LLP, INDIUM IV (MAURITIUS) HOLDINGS, and SILVER LEAF OAK (MAURITIUS) are likely to sell shares worth around ₹600 crore via block deals, according to media reports.

Azad Engineering: The company has signed a long-term supply agreement with GE Steam Power GmbH, acting through its GE Vernova Power business based in Baden, Switzerland, for the manufacture and supply of highly engineered and complex rotating and stationary airfoils for advanced nuclear, industrial, and thermal power industries, meeting GE Vernova’s global demand in the power generation and essential industries.

State Bank of India (SBI): India’s largest public sector lender reported a net profit of ₹18,643 crore in Q4FY25, down 9.9 per cent year-on-year from ₹20,698 crore reported in Q4FY24. The decline was primarily due to the absence of a one-time provision write-back and an increase in provisions. However, strong trading and forex income supported profitability.

On a sequential basis, SBI’s net profit rose by 10.4 per cent from ₹16,891 crore in Q3FY25. For the full FY25, SBI posted record net profits of ₹70,901 crore, showing 16.08 per cent Y-o-Y growth.

Marico:

The FMCG company reported a 7.81 per cent rise in consolidated net profit to ₹345 crore in Q4FY25 from ₹320 crore in Q4FY24. This growth was driven by volume and revenue growth in India, along with a robust international business. Consolidated revenue from operations rose 19.8 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹2,730 crore in Q4FY25 from ₹2,278 crore a year ago. For FY25, consolidated net profit rose 10.39 per cent to ₹1,658 crore from ₹1,502 crore in the previous year.

Avenue Supermarts:

The company reported a 2.2 per cent Y-o-Y decline in consolidated net profit to ₹551 crore in Q4FY25, primarily due to lower operating margins. However, total revenue increased 16.8 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹14,872 crore from ₹12,727 crore. EBITDA for Q4FY25 stood at ₹955 crore, compared to ₹944 crore in Q4FY24.

Sunteck Realty:

The real estate firm reported a 50.3 per cent Y-o-Y decline in net profit to ₹50.4 crore for Q4FY25. Revenue from operations stood at ₹206 crore, down 51.8 per cent Y-o-Y. However, total expenses decreased 48.41 per cent to ₹152.1 crore. On a positive note, the company achieved its highest-ever pre-sales of ₹870 crore in Q4FY25, up 28.32 per cent Y-o-Y. Collections during the quarter were ₹310 crore, compared to ₹296 crore in Q4FY24.

Godrej Properties: The company’s Q4FY25 net profit declined by 19 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹381.99 crore due to a 54 per cent surge in expenses. Total expenses stood at ₹2,078.82 crore, mainly due to higher material costs. Revenue from operations rose 49 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹2,121.73 crore. The company recorded its highest-ever quarterly bookings at ₹10,163 crore in Q4FY25, up 7 per cent Y-o-Y. Ebitda declined by 2 per cent to ₹634 crore during the quarter.

Q4 results today

Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M), Amalgam Steel & Power, Ascensive Investment Services, Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing Company, Computer Age Management Services, Central Coalfields, Cement Corporation of India, Cigniti Technologies, Coforge, Davangere Sugar Company, DCM Shriram, Diamond Yarn, Dubai Multi Commodities Centre, Entertainment Network (India), Epigram Technologies, Ethos, Gammon Infrastructure Projects, Gujarat Poly-AVX Electronics, Hindustan Electricity Generation Company, Indian Hotels Company, Investors' Agency, Jammu & Kashmir Bank, Kirloskar Brothers, Narayana Properties, Nila Spaces, OneSource Ideas Ventures, Praj Industries, Sagar Cements, Sattva Sustainable Infrastructure, SAVFI, Shishind, SIEL Finance, SIL Investments, Smruthi Organics, Sonal Textiles, Stovacqua, Summit Securities, Sunshield Chemicals, Tahmarent, Transcorp International, Uniecom, Vinyl India, Vippy Spinpro, and ZeeMedia Enterprises are scheduled to release their Q4 results today.