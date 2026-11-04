Stocks to watch: NSE, Bata India, Hindustan Zinc, Nykaa, ASK Automotive

Stocks to watch today: The domestic stock market will likely open on a weak note on Wednesday despite oil prices continuing their slide to dip further below $105 per barrel; the GIFT Nifty was down 53 points or 0.21 per cent at 23,710.5 as of 7.45 AM

Among Asian peers, Japan's Nikkei was down 3.2 per cent, meanwhile South Korea's KOSPI was also down 1.6 per cent. Australian shares were also trading 0.39 per cent lower.

Overnight, US stock indices closed mixed. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.38 per cent, the S&P 500 gained 0.37 per cent, and the Nasdaq Composite gained 0.83 per cent.

Meanwhile, oil prices remained below $105 per barrel. Brent Crude fell 0.3 per cent to $103.3 per barrel; WTI crude futures also fell 0.6 per cent to trade at $95.4 Stocks to watch Hindustan Zinc: The company has launched two value-added zinc products, VedAZ and VedAyush. The next-generation zinc alloys have been developed for the galvanising industry. Womancart: Nexus Global Opportunities Fund has acquired an additional 1.5 lakh shares, representing 1.82 per cent of the company’s paid-up equity capital, from promoter Madhu Sudan Pahwa. The shares were purchased at ₹77.60 apiece for a total consideration of ₹1.16 crore. National Stock Exchange of India: The exchange reported a 22.8 per cent year-on-year rise in consolidated net profit to ₹2,577.6 crore for the second quarter, compared with ₹2,098.5 crore a year ago. Revenue increased 10.6 per cent to ₹4,066.8 crore from ₹3,676.8 crore.

ASK Automotive: The company reported a 47.7 per cent year-on-year jump in Q2 revenue to ₹1,555 crore, beating estimates, while net profit rose 27.5 per cent to ₹102 crore. Ebitda increased 13.9 per cent to ₹178 crore, though the margin contracted to 11.4 per cent from 12.9 per cent. Global Health: The healthcare services provider reported 33.7 per cent revenue growth to ₹1,469 crore in Q2, while net profit rose 39.9 per cent to ₹221 crore. Ebitda increased 60.2 per cent to ₹370 crore, with margins improving to 25.3 per cent from 21 per cent. Chambal Fertilisers: The company posted a 9 per cent year-on-year rise in Q2 revenue to ₹6,999 crore and a 7 per cent increase in Ebitda to ₹900 crore. The launch of its Technical Ammonium Nitrate (TAN) plant in August 2026 has added a new revenue segment. Net profit, however, declined 2.5 per cent to ₹632 crore.

Linde India: Revenue grew 12.3 per cent year-on-year to ₹723 crore in Q2, but Ebitda fell 17.8 per cent to ₹231 crore. Margin contracted sharply to 31.9 per cent from 43.6 per cent, while net profit declined 30 per cent to ₹119 crore. Awfis Space Solutions: The company reported a 19.6 per cent year-on-year rise in Q2 revenue to ₹439 crore, while Ebitda grew 31.8 per cent to ₹174 crore. Margins expanded to 39.6 per cent from 36 per cent, and net profit nearly doubled to ₹31 crore. GNG Electronics: The company’s management has raised its growth guidance to 40 per cent from the earlier 30 per cent, keeping the stock in focus.

JNK India: The company has secured a major order worth around ₹300-600 crore from JNK Global for the design and engineering, supply and transportation of a heater package. Clean Max Enviro: The company reported a 37 per cent year-on-year rise in Q2 revenue to ₹728 crore, while Ebitda increased 56 per cent to ₹525 crore. Margins expanded to 72.1 per cent from 63.2 per cent, and net profit rose 86 per cent to ₹47 crore. IndiQube Spaces: Revenue grew 34.9 per cent year-on-year to ₹472 crore in Q2, while Ebitda rose 42.8 per cent to ₹297 crore. The company narrowed its net loss to ₹5 crore from ₹29 crore a year ago, with Ebitda margin improving to 62.9 per cent from 59.4 per cent.

Bata India: The footwear maker reported a 7.6 per cent year-on-year increase in Q2 revenue to ₹862 crore, but Ebitda remained nearly flat at ₹144 crore. Margins contracted to 16.7 per cent from 18 per cent, even as net profit rose 38.5 per cent to ₹18 crore. Sandur Manganese: The company reported a 22.2 per cent year-on-year rise in Q2 revenue to ₹1,506 crore, while Ebitda grew 39 per cent to ₹378 crore. Margins expanded to 25.1 per cent from 22.1 per cent, and net profit increased 87.1 per cent to ₹260 crore. Metropolis Healthcare: The diagnostics company posted 15.9 per cent year-on-year revenue growth to ₹497 crore in Q2. Ebitdarose 25.9 per cent to ₹136 crore, margins improved to 27.5 per cent from 25 per cent, and net profit increased 41.5 per cent to ₹75 crore.