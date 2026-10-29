Stocks to watch: Jio Platforms, Meesho, Hero MotoCorp, PNB Housing & Ola

Stocks to watch today: GIFT Nifty futures signalled a tepid start for Indian stock market on Thursday as they traded 55 points or 0.24 per cent lower at 22,678 amid elevated crude oil prices.

In Asia, the sentiment was mixed. Technology stocks fell as earnings from tech giants raised fears if massive AI spending can deliver returns quickly enough to justify lofty valuations. South Korea's KOSPI declined the most, down 2.8 per cent. Japan's Nikkei was flat, up 0.01 per cent and Australia's ASX 200 gained 0.36 per cent.

Oil prices traded with marginal cuts as traders weighed the risk of escalating Middle East conflict on energy supplies. Brent crude futures traded at $114.80 a barrel, down 0.46 per cent, while US WTI crude futures were down 0.70 per cent at $102 a barrel.

CHECK Stock Market LIVE Updates Overnight, US stocks advanced after the US Federal Reserve left its key policy rate unchanged. The S&P 500 gained 0.28 per cent, while the Nasdaq Composite gained 0.27 per cent. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.19 per cent. Stocks to watch today (October 29) Earnings today: Coal India, Asian Paints, IndiGo, Trent, GCPL, Suzlon Energy, Milky Mist, and Laurus Labs are amomg key companies slated to post their September quarter earnings today. Jio Platforms: After a blockbuster debut, shares of : After a blockbuster debut, shares of Jio Platforms will remain in focus on Thursday. The stock rose as much as 23 per cent on its first day of trading on Wednesday.

PNB Housing Finance: The company reported a 6 per cent increase in its net profit to ₹617 crore for the : The company reported a 6 per cent increase in its net profit to ₹617 crore for the second quarter ended September 2026 , while its net interest income (NII) rose 15 per cent to ₹878 crore. TVS Motor: The board of : The board of TVS Motor Company approved the demerger of its consumer finance and related business undertaking into a separate entity, Harita ARC. Hyundai Motor: Auto major : Auto major Hyundai Motor announced a 23.9 per cent decline net profit to ₹1,196.5 crore in Q2 FY27 as rising raw material costs put pressure on margins despite higher sales. Hero MotoCorp: India's largest two-wheeler maker : India's largest two-wheeler maker Hero MotoCorp reported a 42 per cent YoY rise in consolidated profit after tax to ₹1,861 crore, against Rs 1,308 crore in the year-ago period, according to a regulatory filing.

Ola Electric: EV two-wheeler maker Ola Electric’s ₹1000 crore rights issue was fully subscribed Wednesday evening. The issue size of Ola Electric Mobility Rights Issue October 2026 is 37,02,72,665 shares. Investors subscribed 37,13,59,420 as of market close today. Meesho: The company posted a narrower net loss of ₹132.4 crore in the Q2 FY27, compared with ₹411.4 crore in the corresponding period a year earlier. MCX: The Securities Appellate Tribunal (SAT) has set aside a ₹1.49 crore penalty imposed by the Multi Commodity Exchange of India (MCX) on Ventura Securities for alleged violation of client-level open position limits. Anant Raj: Delhi-based real estate firm Anant Raj Ltd has received Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) certification from Haryana RERA, Gurugram, for the anticipated launch of its luxury residential project, the company said in an exchange filing on Wednesday.