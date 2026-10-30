Stocks to watch: RIL, Jio Platforms, BoB, Equitas SFB, Trent, Coal India

Stocks to watch today: After a stellar rally, the Indian stock market could take a breather on Friday amid weak global cues. The : After a stellar rally, the Indian stock market could take a breather on Friday amid weak global cues. The GIFT Nifty was down 42 points or 0.18 per cent at 23,000 as of 7.32 AM.

Among Asian peers, technology shares-led selloff pulled Japan's Nikkei 2.8 per cent and South Korea's KOSPI 5.50 per cent lower. Australian shares bucked the trend as the ASX 200 gained 0.56 per cent. Disappointing earnings from Wall Street giants sparked rotation out of the AI trade.

Overnight, all three US stock indices closed in the red. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.25 per cent, the S&P 500 lost 0.3 per cent, and the Nasdaq Composite declined 1.37 per cent.

CHECK Stock Market LIVE Updates Meanwhile, oil prices rose on signs the US may resume military strikes against Iran, raising fears of supply disruption from West Asia. Brent and WTI crude futures spiked 2.3 per cent each to $117.6 and $104.4 a barrel, respectively. Stocks to watch today (October 30) Earnings today: Reliance Industries, Jio Platforms, Indian Oil Corporation, Sun Pharma, Bharat Electronics, Varun Beverages, Bank of Baroda, GAIL, AB Capital and Max Healthcare are some of the companies slated to announce their September quarter earnings today. Equitas Small Finance Bank: Following the resignation of Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer P N Vasudevan, : Following the resignation of Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer P N Vasudevan, Equitas SFB shares will be in focus today. Vasudevan cited persistent investor concerns over a perceived conflict of interest arising from his daughter’s association with an NBFC. The stock crashed 20 per cent on Thursday in fag-end of the trading session.

Coal India: State-owned miner Coal India reported a 57 per cent jump in profit after tax (PAT) for the : State-owned miner Coal India reported a 57 per cent jump in profit after tax (PAT) for the second quarter ended September 2026 to ₹6,547 crore, compared with ₹4,167 crore reported in the corresponding quarter last financial year. IndiGo: The consolidated : The consolidated net loss of IndiGo narrowed to ₹1,879.1 crore in the September quarter of FY27, with stronger revenues and pricing aiding in cushioning the impact of a 67.2 per cent surge in fuel expenses. Vedanta Oil and Gas: India's largest private-sector oil and gas exploration and production company reported a profit after tax (PAT) of ₹746 crore for the : India's largest private-sector oil and gas exploration and production company reported a profit after tax (PAT) of ₹746 crore for the quarter ended September 2026 , against a loss of ₹92 crore in the same quarter of the previous financial year.

Trent: Tata Group's retail arm, : Tata Group's retail arm, Trent , reported a 25 per cent YoY increase in consolidated net profit to ₹468 crore for the September quarter, as revenue growth and operating leverage supported earnings amid an inflationary environment. Additionally, Noel N Tata announced his decision to step down as chairman. Fino Payments Bank: The lender reported a net loss of ₹20.9 crore in the July-September quarter of FY27, with profitability affected by margin compression and higher depreciation following the migration of its core banking system. Afcons: Afcons Infrastructure said it had been awarded two significant engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) contracts in Uttar Pradesh with a combined value of nearly ₹3,469 crore.