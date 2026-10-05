Stocks to watch: HDFC Bank, Ola Electric, D-Mart, YES Bank, Bajaj Finance

Stocks to watch today: The Indian stock markets looked poised for a firm start to the week on Monday, October 5, after a long weekend amid a decline in : The Indian stock markets looked poised for a firm start to the week on Monday, October 5, after a long weekend amid a decline in crude oil prices and upbeat global sentiment. As of 7.36 AM, GIFT Nifty futures were up 158 points or 0.70 per cent at 22,649.

Among Asian peers, Japan's Nikkei was up 2.4 per cent, and Australia's ASX 200 added 0.32 per cent. South Korea's Kospi was shut for trading.

US stocks had ended in the green last Friday after weaker-than-expected jobs data dampened expectations for a rate hike from the Federal Reserve at its October policy meeting. The Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 0.5 per cent, the S&P 500 jumped 0.7 per cent, and the Nasdaq Composite rallied 1.2 per cent.

Oil prices slipped amid rising crude exports from the Middle East. Further, a release of oil stocks from Group of Seven nations ​is adding to supplies despite ongoing concerns about further damage to ​Gulf oil infrastructure amid the Iran war, said a Reuters report. CHECK Stock Market LIVE Updates Brent crude futures fell 0.34 per cent to $101.90 ‌a barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate crude was at $90.49 a barrel, down 0.68 per cent. Stocks to watch today (October 5) HDFC Bank: The country’s largest private sector bank, HDFC Bank, has appointed ICICI Group veteran Anup Bagchi as its next managing director and chief executive officer (MD & CEO), following the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI’s) approval. READ MORE : The country’s largest private sector bank, HDFC Bank, has appointed ICICI Group veteran Anup Bagchi as its next managing director and chief executive officer (MD & CEO), following the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI’s) approval.

Kotak Mahindra Bank: The private sector lender's whole-time director Anup Saha will be managing director (MD) and chief executive officer (CEO) of the lender for a term of three years. Ola Electric: Chairman and Managing Director of Ola Electric, Bhavish Aggarwal, has pledged a : Chairman and Managing Director of Ola Electric, Bhavish Aggarwal, has pledged a 4.32 per cent stake in the firm to participate in its rights issue, approved by the firm’s Board on September 28. D-Mart: Avenue Supermarts, which owns and operates the retail chain : Avenue Supermarts, which owns and operates the retail chain D-Mart , reported an 18.4 per cent rise in standalone revenue from operations to ₹19,206.18 crore for the second quarter ended September 30, 2026. ICICI Prudential Life: ICICI Life Insuranc appointed Sidharatha Mishra as the Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer (MD & CEO) of the company for five years. He has been appointed as the Chief Operating Officer with effect from October 6, 2026.

DLF: Realty major DLF has achieved a complete sell out in its senior living project Aureva for ₹1,985 crore, the company’s Managing Director and Chief Business Officer (CBO) Aakash Ohri told Business Standard in a telephonic interaction on Sunday. : Realty major DLF has achieved a complete sell out in its senior living project Aureva for ₹1,985 crore, the company’s Managing Director and Chief Business Officer (CBO) Aakash Ohri told Business Standard in a telephonic interaction on Sunday. READ MORE IT stocks: Indian IT stocks will be in focus after Accenture said it expects to grow by 3–6 per cent in its financial year 2027, higher than the 2–5 per cent it projected for the recently concluded financial year, allaying concerns about the health of the IT sector. TCS: Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) said it will buy US consumer electronics retailer Best Buy’s global capability centre (GCC) in India for an undisclosed amount.

Shyam Metalics: The company has signed a ​deal with the Maharashtra government ‌to invest $5.19 billion to set up a steel plant in the western state. Bajaj Finance: The NBFC has approved plans to raise up to ₹175 billion through a qualified institutional placement (QIP) and a preferential issue of warrants to its promoter and holding company, Bajaj Finserv, subject to regulatory and shareholder approvals. Reliance Industries: Jio Platform is giving final touches to its public offer documents, touted as India's largest at an estimated $3.8 billion, after concluding worldwide roadshows, according to a Reuters report. Coal India: Coal India (CIL) increased its coal supplies by 12.5 per cent year-on-year to 61.2 million tonnes (mt) in September of financial year 2026-27, from 54.4 mt in the corresponding month of the previous financial year, amid growing power demand, the company said.