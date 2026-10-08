Stocks to watch: Paytm, Tata Power, Ola Electric, Tata Steel, Varun Bev

Stocks to watch today: GIFT Nifty futures signalled a flat-to-positive start for Dalal Street on Thursday even as the global sentiment remained subdued and oil prices inched up. As of 7.47 AM, : GIFT Nifty futures signalled a flat-to-positive start for Dalal Street on Thursday even as the global sentiment remained subdued and oil prices inched up. As of 7.47 AM, GIFT Nifty was up at 22,604, up 12 points or 0.06 per cent.

Asian markets languished and bonds edged lower as higher oil prices fuelled inflation concerns and raised bets for rate hikes by the central banks. Japan's Nikkei lost 0.91 per cent, South Korea's Kospi was down 0.82 per cent and Australia's ASX 200 was down 0.6 per cent.

Oil prices flared up by nearly 2 per cent amid reports that US is considering strike options against Iran that could be executed before the midterm elections. Brent crude futures gained 1.7 per cent to $101.9 a barrel and WTI crude futures rose 1.26 per cent to $89.54 a barrel.

CHECK Stock Market LIVE Updates In the overnight trade, US stocks settled lower, off record highs, as yields resumed their climb. The Dow fell 0.66 per cent, the S&P 500 lost 0.22 per cent, and the Nasdaq also declined 0.22 per cent. Stocks to watch today (October 8) Paytm, Pine Labs: A proposal to defer the introduction of merchant discount rates (MDR) on Unified Payments Interface (UPI) transactions to January 1, 2027, from October 15, 2026, is under consideration, according to people familiar with the matter, which could keep shares of Paytm, Pine Labs and Mobikwik in focus. : A proposal to defer the introduction of merchant discount rates (MDR) on Unified Payments Interface (UPI) transactions to January 1, 2027, from October 15, 2026, is under consideration, according to people familiar with the matter, which could keep shares of Paytm, Pine Labs and Mobikwik in focus. READ MORE Ola Electric: Two-wheeler EV maker : Two-wheeler EV maker Ola Electric is proposing to undertake a rights issue of 37,02,72,665 partly paid-up equity shares at an issue price of ₹27 each (including a premium of ₹17 per Rights Equity Share), aggregating up to ₹1000 crore.

Tata Steel: In Q2 FY27, : In Q2 FY27, Tata Steel 's India crude steel production was 6.21 million tons. Crude steel production was up 8 per cent QoQ and 10 per cent YoY, primarily driven by higher output at Jamshedpur and Kalinganagar facilities. On a half-year basis, production rose 10 per cent YoY to 11.97 million tons. NTPC: State-run NTPC is planning to invest ₹14,000 crore to set up a : State-run NTPC is planning to invest ₹14,000 crore to set up a coal gasification project at Talaipalli in Chhattisgarh. The company is expecting around ₹2,000 crore in government financial support under the Centre’s coal gasification scheme for this project, a senior executive said. Gabriel India: The company has entered into a joint venture with : The company has entered into a joint venture with France-based Forvia , one of the leading global automotive technology suppliers, to bring advanced seating systems and technologies to the Indian automotive market.

Sugar stocks: The government has issued a notification reducing the stock holding limit for sugar dealers to 1,000 quintals, effective from October 15 to November 30, as part of its efforts to control retail prices of the sweetener during the festival period. L&T: L&T Energy CarbonLite Solutions, a subsidiary of L&T, has secured a limited notice to proceed (LNTP) from DVC CIL Power Private Ltd (DVCCIL), a joint venture of Damodar Valley Corporation and Coal India Ltd, for a "major" order for the main plant package of the 1,600 MW Chandrapura thermal power plant in Jharkhand. Sun Pharma: A meeting of Board of Directors of Sun Pharma is scheduled to be held on Monday, October 12, 2026, inter alia, to consider and approve the issuance of listed, rated, unsecured,

redeemable non-convertible debentures (NCDs), in one or more tranches, on a private placement basis, for an aggregate amount not exceeding ₹15,000 crore. PC Jeweller: Backed with a healthy consumer demand, PC Jeweller continued to deliver a strong performance, concluding Q2FY2027 with a consolidated revenue growth of approximately 28 per cent YoY reflecting a strong business momentum. Varun Beverages: Investment and Borrowing Committee of the Board of Directors of Varun Beverages Limited at its meeting considered and approved to invest up to 26 per cent of Equity Share Capital of Jager Renewables Private Limited for a consideration of up to ₹4.10 crore to obtain solar power for captive consumption.