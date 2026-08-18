Stocks to watch: Paytm, Jio Financial, SpiceJet, Swiggy, Netweb, Lenskart

Stocks to watch: GIFT Nifty is hinting at a negative start for benchmark indices on Tuesday. As of 7:40 AM, it traded 69 points, or 0.28 per cent lower at 24,306. Earlier on Monday, the 30-share GIFT Nifty is hinting at a negative start for benchmark indices on Tuesday. As of 7:40 AM, it traded 69 points, or 0.28 per cent lower at 24,306. Earlier on Monday, the 30-share BSE Sensex declined 281.09 points, or 0.36 per cent to settle at 77,728.16, while the 50-share NSE Nifty dipped 78.35 points, or 0.32 per cent to end at 24,287.65.

Meanwhile, Asian stocks traded mixed on Tuesday morning as crude prices crept higher and bond yields rose. At last check, South Korea's Kospi was up 1.17 per cent, while Japan's Nikkei 225 fell 1.07 per cent. Australia's ASX 200 gained 0.22 per cent.

The yield on the US 10-year Treasury bond ​was up 0.8 basis point at 4.728 per cent. Its 30-year counterpart traded up ??0.6 basis point at 5.3146 per cent, its highest in more than two decades. In commodities, oil prices ticked upward, reacting to a fresh flare-up in the US-Iran tensions. Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, traded 0.44 per cent higher at $91.23 per barrel, while West Texas Intermediate traded 0.62 per cent higher at $85.02. Overnight in the US, key Wall Street indices closed lower as investors weighed tensions in the West Asia. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.51 per cent, while the S&P 500 lost 0.52 per cent. The Nasdaq ​Composite slipped 0.31 per cent.

Stocks to watch today, Tuesday (August 18) Milky Mist Dairy Food: Its shares will list on the BSE and NSE today, at 10 AM. Paytm: Resilient Asset Management BV, an entity owned by Paytm founder Vijay Shekhar Sharma, may sell up to a 4.98 per cent Its shares will list on the BSE and NSE today, at 10 AM.Resilient Asset Management BV, an entity owned by Paytm founder Vijay Shekhar Sharma, may sell up to a 4.98 per cent stake in One 97 Communications , with the proceeds going to Chinese investor Antfin (Netherlands) Holding BV under a 2023 agreement between the two. The fintech firm said that it was not a party to the transaction, adding that there was no change in Sharma’s direct shareholding in the company. Nelco: Nelco has announced a partnership and an investment of USD 20 million in US-based Lunar Holdco, Inc., which operates as Elveo Mobile.

IIFL Finance: Fitch Ratings has upgraded IIFL Finance's long-term issuer default rating by a notch to 'BB-' from 'B+' on account of improvement in its credit profile and asset quality. Fitch has also assigned a stable outlook to the NBFC firm. Swiggy: The food delivery aggregator has announced the rollout of its The food delivery aggregator has announced the rollout of its AI Assistant 'Guru' for its restaurant partners. This will allow the company to track payouts and monitor the performance of their campaigns across over 720 cities and accessible to 2.7 lakh restaurants. SpiceJet: NCLT has deferred orders in NCLT has deferred orders in eight insolvency petitions against SpiceJet after the airline and one of its aircraft lessors informed the tribunal that they had reached a settlement hours before the orders were scheduled to be pronounced.

Jio Financial Services: JioBlackRock Asset Management, a venture between Jio Financial Services and BlackRock ​said it will offer ​regular JioBlackRock Asset Management, a venture between Jio Financial Services and BlackRock ​said it will offer ​regular plans for eligible mutual fund schemes , ‌allowing investors to buy them through registered distributors. Greaves Cotton: The company has acquired the remaining 20 per cent stake in Excel Controlinkage through the secondary route, taking its aggregate shareholding in the company to 100 per cent. With this, Excel Controlinkage has become a wholly-owned subsidiary of Greaves Cotton. Lenskart: The firm has set up a step-down subsidiary in China that will be engaged in the business of trading, importing, exporting and procuring spectacle frames as well as other optical products. The step-down subsidiary has been set up under Lenskart's Chinese joint venture Baofeng Framekart Technology (BFT).

L&T: The infrastructure major has bagged a ultra-mega order in the Middle East for the development of multiple offshore facilities. The company classifies orders worth over ₹15,000 crore as 'ultra-mega'. Netweb Technologies: The company has shared an update on it QIP. It said that the board has approved the floor price for the issue, being ₹ 4,885.90 per equity share. Airtel: Airtel Payments Bank, a subsidiary of Bharti Airtel, has announced leadership changes as Sunil Mittal concludes his tenure as non-executive Chairman and steps down from the board, effective September 30, 2026. Tata Power: It has signed a Master Research Agreement with the Indian Institute of Technology Bombay to boost innovations in next-generation energy technologies and advanced clean energy solutions.