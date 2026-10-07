Stocks to watch: Rate-sensitive stocks, Titan, Mphasis, Adani Ports, Zaggle

Stocks to watch today: Ahead of the : Ahead of the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) monetary policy decision on Wednesday, Indian markets signalled a tepid start to the session. The RBI is widely expected to hike the interest rate by 25 basis points. As of 7.50 AM, GIFT Nifty was down 0.38 per cent or 85 points at 22,688.

Asian markets were also subdued ahead of the US Federal Reserve meeting minutes and as oil prices climbed to above $100, failing to join the overnight rally on Wall Street. Japan's Nikkei lost 0.80 per cent, South Korea's Kospi was down 1.19 per cent and Australia's ASX 200 was largely unchanged.

Overnight, in the US stock market, the S&P 500 hit a fresh ​record, up about 0.6 per cent on the day, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.45 per cent, also an all-time high. The Dow Jones ‌Industrial Average rose 0.5 per cent. Oil prices rose as the market weighed supply constraints from a storm heading for US oil-producing regions and attacks by Yemen's Iran-backed Houthis on Saudi Arabia ​against increased supplies of Middle East crude. CHECK Stock Market LIVE Updates Bren and WTI futures rose ​0.92 per cent each to $101.51 a barrel and $90.25, respectively. Stocks to watch today (October 7) Rate-sensitive stocks: Rate-sensitive sectors such as banks, NBFCs, real estate, auto and consumption will be in focus today amid RBI's policy decision.

Titan: Titan Company’s consumer businesses registered a growth of c.25 per cent yeat-on-year (YoY) in Q2FY27. A total of 78 stores (net) were added during the quarter expanding the combined retail network presence to 3,758 stores. Godrej Consumer Products: Godrej Consumer Products Indonesia (GCPI), operating as a subsidiary of Godrej Consumer Products , inaugurated the first phase of its new manufacturing facility in the Kendal Special Economic Zone. HCL Tech: HCL Group announced the expansion of HCL IT City with a planned outlay of ₹500 crore. The proposed expansion will create fresh capacity of up to 9.5 lakh sqft that will be able to house 4,500 technology professionals and further boost Lucknow’s status as a leading technology and GCC hubs of India.

Mphasis: IT company : IT company Mphasis announced it will extend its collaboration with Social Security Scotland. Under this contract, Mphasis will manage and maintain Social Security Scotland’s benefits management platform. Sona BLW: Sona BLW Precision Forgings has terminated an agreement with Seeyel Renewables Private Limited and CSE Development (India) Private Limited. The termination of the Project will have no impact on the operations or financial position of the company and no termination payment, compensation, damages or admission of default or liability, it said. Zaggle Prepaid: Board of Directors of Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services Limited at its meeting approved the incorporation of wholly-owned subsidiary of the company in ADGM in the name Zaggle Holding Limited. The proposed entity will be engaged in Fintech/SaaS /AI business along with acting as holding company for holding investments in group and third-party entities, as per business requirements.