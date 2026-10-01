Stocks to watch: RIL, NSE, HDFC Bank, IRFC, Infosys, Cupid, Blue Dart, OMCs

Stocks to watch today: is indicating a weak start for the benchmark GIFT Nifty is indicating a weak start for the benchmark Nifty 50 index, as it traded 82 points, or 0.36 per cent lower, at 22,577 as of 9:50 AM.

Earlier on Wednesday, Sensex and Nifty closed lower for the third consecutive session. The 30-share BSE Sensex declined 48.78 points, or 0.07 per cent, to settle at 72,480.29, while the 50-share NSE Nifty dropped 95.75 points, or 0.42 per cent, to end at 22,620.45.

Meanwhile, Asian stocks were mixed on Thursday morning. At the last check, South Korea's Kospi index slipped 0.14 per cent, while Japan's Nikkei 225 was up over 2 per cent as chip-related shares rose. Australia's S&P/ASX 200 lost 1.7 per cent.

Overnight in the US, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.86 per cent, and the S&P 500 lost 0.25 per cent. The Nasdaq Composite, however, closed 0.24 per cent higher. Stocks to watch today, Thursday (September 1) RIL: Reliance Industries has raised ₹13,000 crore through 10-year bonds at a coupon rate of 7.90 per cent, taking its total domestic bond borrowings in September to ₹25,000 crore. Separately, RIL could also react to the development wherein the government has cut the windfall gains tax on export of diesel and ATF, while retaining it at the same level for petrol for the fortnight beginning October 1. Reliance Industries has raised ₹13,000 crore through 10-year bonds at a coupon rate of 7.90 per cent, taking its total domestic bond borrowings in September to ₹25,000 crore. Separately, RIL could also react to the development wherein the government has cut the windfall gains tax on export of diesel and ATF, while retaining it at the same level for petrol for the fortnight beginning October 1. READ MORE

NSE: The National Stock Exchange (NSE) plans to launch a pilot app and expand its network of authorised collection centres to boost electronic gold receipts (EGRs), a segment that has seen tepid volumes since its launch. The National Stock Exchange (NSE) plans to launch a pilot app and expand its network of authorised collection centres to boost electronic gold receipts (EGRs), a segment that has seen tepid volumes since its launch. READ MORE OMCs: Meanwhile, shares of oil marketing companies will remain in focus today as crude prices have cracked below $100 a barrel. MobiKwik: Its co-founder and executive director Upasana Taku has bought 1.07 lakh shares of the company for about ₹2.12 crore through open-market purchases. Infosys: Infosys and ABN AMRO Bank have announced the extension of their strategic collaboration to accelerate the bank’s AIdriven transformation. L&T: L&T has announced that its Transportation Infrastructure vertical has formally executed two contracts worth over ₹3,500 crore from the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) of Dubai for the development of the Latifa Bint Hamdan Corridor. Additionally, the company has extended the timeline for completing the sale of its stake in L&T Metro Rail (Hyderabad) Ltd to December 31. L&T has announced that its Transportation Infrastructure vertical has formally executed two contracts worth over ₹3,500 crore from the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) of Dubai for the development of the Latifa Bint Hamdan Corridor. Additionally, the company has extended the timeline for completing the sale of its stake in L&T Metro Rail (Hyderabad) Ltd to December 31. READ MORE

IRFC: Indian Railway Finance Corporation has received a show-cause notice of over ₹396.90 crore from GST authorities pertaining to the 2022-23 fiscal. Cupid: Cupid Limited said that it witnessed strong business momentum in FY27, with Q2FY27 total revenue expected to cross ₹200 crore. The management has revised its FY27 revenue guidance to ₹800+ crore and net profit guidance to ₹250+ crore. JSW Cement: The company has announced a scheme of arrangement involving the merger of its listed subsidiary Shiva Cement with itself, aimed at creating a single unified cement platform. The company has announced a scheme of arrangement involving the merger of its listed subsidiary Shiva Cement with itself, aimed at creating a single unified cement platform. READ MORE HDFC Bank: The lender has appointed V N Srivatsan as its chief compliance officer (CCO) for a three-year term, effective from his date of joining. Srivatsan is proposed to join the bank on January 4, 2027. The lender has appointed V N Srivatsan as its chief compliance officer (CCO) for a three-year term, effective from his date of joining. Srivatsan is proposed to join the bank on January 4, 2027. READ MORE

Aurobindo Pharma: The pharma major's subsidiary Acrotech Biopharma has launched the Adquey ointment in the US, marking its entry into the American dermatology market. The pharma major's subsidiary Acrotech Biopharma has launched the Adquey ointment in the US, marking its entry into the American dermatology market. READ MORE Dixon Technologies: Its arm Dixon Electro Appliances has entered into an intellectual property licence agreement with Aviat Networks to manufacture and sell microwave radios. IHCL: Indian Hotels Company Ltd (IHCL) has announced the opening of 31-key Ginger Guwahati, Aerocity in Assam. STL Networks: The digital infrastructure company has emerged as the lowest bidder for RailTel Corporation's ₹250 crore integrated cloud infrastructure and data centre transformation project. RBL Bank: The lender has received showcause notice with a GST demand of over ₹173.08 crore for alleged wrongful input tax credit (ITC) availment in the 2022-23 fiscal year.