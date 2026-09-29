Stocks to watch: Tata stocks, pharma stocks, Ola Electric, Voda Idea, ITC

Stocks to watch today: After a major sell-off seen in the previous session, the Indian benchmark indices might be in for another day of bear battering as global cues remain weak. As of 7.40 AM, Gift Nifty was down 0.04 per cent at 22,814.50.

Meanwhile, Asian peers lost up to 1 per cent. Japan's Nikkei led losses at 1.11 per cent, while South Korea's Kospi lost 0.43 per cent and Australia's ASX 200 was unchanged.

Brent crude advanced for a second day, climbing 1.65 per cent to $106.9 a barrel, as optimism for an imminent diplomatic breakthrough in the West Asia faded.

Overnight, US stocks declined amid higher Treasury yields and crude prices. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.67 per cent, the S&P 500 lost 0.77 per cent, and the Nasdaq Composite shed 0.92 per cent. Stocks to watch today, Sept 29 Ola Electric: Two-wheeler EV maker's board has approved a rights issue of partly paid-up equity shares to raise ₹1,000 crore. The move comes weeks after the company approved plans to mobilise up to ₹1,500 crore. : Two-wheeler EV maker's board has approved a rights issue of partly paid-up equity shares to raise ₹1,000 crore. The move comes weeks after the company approved plans to mobilise up to ₹1,500 crore. READ MORE Tata group stocks: Tata Trusts announced a strategic reorganisation plan for Tata Sons, proposing to revert to its old operational model, potentially removing the need for a stock-market listing. : Tata Trusts announced a strategic reorganisation plan for Tata Sons, proposing to revert to its old operational model, potentially removing the need for a stock-market listing. READ MORE

Varmora Granito: Shares of : Shares of Varmora Granito will list on the Indian stock exchanges today. The offer received bids for 5.34 crore shares as against 3.39 crore shares on offer. The issue was subscribed 1.58 times. Pharma stocks: The US will not charge any ad valorem tariff on certain speciality drugs and associated ingredients used for treatment of rare medical conditions imported from India and 19 other countries. The US Commerce Department published the list of countries in the Federal Register as it prepares to impose a 100 per cent tariff on certain patented pharmaceutical imports and their associated ingredients from September 29.

Reliance, Airtel, Vodafone Idea: Reliance Jio gained the highest number of wireless mobile subscribers in August, adding nearly 2.40 million users, followed by Bharti Airtel with about 2.11 million additions, TRAI data shows. Vodafone Idea added about 506,000 wireless mobile subscribers during the month. Adani stocks: Four : Four Adani group companies , its chairman Gautam Adani, and 13 others have settled proceedings with the market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India by paying a cumulative sum of ₹1.48 crore under the settlement regulations. Clean Max Enviro Energy: Renewable energy solutions provider : Renewable energy solutions provider Clean Max Enviro Energy on Monday said that it has raised ₹2,500 crore through the issuance of green debt securities on a private placement basis.

Coforge: Akhil Gupta has been appointed as a Non-Executive Independent Director and a Chairperson of Coforge. His appointment will be effective from September 29 and shall be for a period of five years. Natco Pharma: The company has decided to increase its proposed investment in US-based biotechnology firm eGenesis Inc to $16.70 million (around ₹139 crore) from the previously disclosed amount of $14 million. Zydus Lifesciences: USFDA conducted cGMP inspection for Zydus Lifesciences’s manufacturing plant at SEZ II, Ahmedabad. The inspection closed with one observation. Radico Khaitan: The company is taking its portfolio of Indian luxury spirits to four major UK airports, namely Heathrow, Gatwick, Manchester and Birmingham airports.