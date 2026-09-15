Stocks to watch: HDFC Bank, HFCL, Emami, Coforge, Solar Inds, Vodafone Idea

Stocks to watch today: The Indian stock market looked set to open on a firm note on Tuesday after an extended weekend, even as the global setup remained mixed. As of 8 AM, : The Indian stock market looked set to open on a firm note on Tuesday after an extended weekend, even as the global setup remained mixed. As of 8 AM, GIFT Nifty futures were trading 78 points or 0.33 per cent higher at 23,521.

However, Asian stocks wavered amid tensions in West Asia, elevated oil prices and calls by industry figures for a slowdown in AI development. Japan's Nikkei rose 0.86 per cent, South Korea's Kospi added 0.20 per cent, while Hang Seng shed 0.23 per cent. Australia's ASX 200 was down 0.88 per cent.

In the overnight trade, the S&P 500 lost 0.48 per cent, while the Nasdaq Composite fell 0.56 per cent. The Dow Jones Industrial Average declined 0.29 per cent.

CHECK Stock Market LIVE Updates Renewed supply concerns kept markets on edge, with WTI crude rising 1.27 per cent to $102.68 a barrel while Brent was up 1.21 per cent to $106.96 per barrel. Stocks to watch today (September 15) Listing today: Shares of Pranav Constructions will list on the exchanges today. According to grey market trends, the stock could debut at a 36 per cent premium. Vodafone Idea: SBI, which is spearheading the proposed Rs 35,000 crore : SBI, which is spearheading the proposed Rs 35,000 crore funding for Vodafone Idea (Vi), is likely to soon issue a sanction letter for its portion of funds to the telco. Meanwhile, Trai is looking into concerns raised by Bharti Airtel and Reliance Jio against Vi for alleged malpractices preventing mobile number portability (MNP).

Capital market stocks: Following Securities and Exchange Board of India's (Sebi) proposed changes to the settlement methodology for derivatives, market timings and certain operational aspects of the : Following Securities and Exchange Board of India's (Sebi) proposed changes to the settlement methodology for derivatives, market timings and certain operational aspects of the closing auction session (CAS), capital market stocks will remain in focus today. HDFC Bank: HDFC Bank approved two candidates for the position of managing director (MD) and chief executive officer (CEO) and has submitting their names in order of preference, along with the proposed remuneration for a three-year term, to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) for approval. : HDFC Bank approved two candidates for the position of managing director (MD) and chief executive officer (CEO) and has submitting their names in order of preference, along with the proposed remuneration for a three-year term, to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) for approval. READ MORE Tata group stocks: The RBI has asked Tata Sons, the holding company of the salt-to-software conglomerate, to go in for an immediate stock market listing. In a letter dated September 11, 2026, the RBI said that Tata Sons’ application to be exempted from the core investment company category had been rejected, making public listing mandatory for the company.

HFCL: The company's board approved additional capacity expansion of 4.60 Mn Fiber Kms per annum for Optical Fiber, 5.64 Mn Fiber Kms per annum for Optical Fiber Cable and 300 MT per annum for Preform. The additional capital expenditure for the proposed capacity expansions is estimated at approximately ₹820 crore. Coforge: Non-Executive Independent Director and Chairperson of the NRC, : Non-Executive Independent Director and Chairperson of the NRC, DK Singh has resigned from Coforge with immediate effect, the company said on September 11. Further, the Board has reconstituted NRC and Stakeholders’ Relationship Committee (SRC) and has designated Beth Boucher, Non-Executive Independent Director, as the Chairperson of the NRC. Emami: The FMCG company's board is scheduled to meet on September 17 to consider and approve a proposal of buyback of the fully paid-up equity shares of the company.