Stocks to watch: Paytm, BHEL, Bharat Forge, Tempsens Instruments, Groww

Stocks to watch today: The Indian stock market was set for a quiet start on Wednesday ahead of the US Federal Reserve's policy outcome later tonight. The sentiment across Asian markets remained cautious.

Market participants are widely expecting the US Fed to hike rates for the first time since 2023. A rise in oil prices along with bets on rate hike pushed US bond yields past the 5 per cent mark, its highest level in two decades.

As of 7.47 AM, GIFT Nifty was trading 0.09 points or 21.50 points higher at 23,224. Among Asian peers, Japan's Nikkei was lower by 0.29 per cent while South Korea's Kospi was up 0.24 per cent. Australia's ASX 200 gained 0.15 per cent.

Overnight, US stocks ended in the red. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.63 per cent, the S&P 500 lost 0.45 per cent and the Nasdaq Composite slumped 0.78 per cent. CHECK Stock Market LIVE Updates In commodities market, oil prices pulled back amid unexpected build up in US crude inventories. Brent crude futures fell 0.86 per cent, to $107.82 while WTI futures were down 0.92 per cent at $104.86. Stocks to watch today (September 16) Fintech stocks: Shares of Paytm, Mobikwik and Pine Labs will be in focus today as they are likely seen benefitting from a merchant discount rate (MDR) of 0.4 per cent for person-to-merchant UPI transactions above ₹2,000. The fee will be capped at ₹300 for transactions of ₹75,000 or more.

Listing today: Shares of Kanohar Electricals, Prasol Chemicals and Glass Wall Systems are slated to list on BSE and NSE today. While Kanohar and Glass Wall could see a positive start, Prasol Chemicalls' IPO GMP signals at a discounted start. : Shares of Kanohar Electricals, Prasol Chemicals and Glass Wall Systems are slated to list on BSE and NSE today. While Kanohar and Glass Wall could see a positive start, Prasol Chemicalls' IPO GMP signals at a discounted start. READ MORE Uno Minda: Auto Component maker : Auto Component maker Uno Minda said it plans to invest Rs 1,415 crore as it embarks on a strategic expansion drive across its business verticals aimed at strengthening its manufacturing footprint and boosting capacities across key divisions. Tempsens Instruments: The company is slated to announce its June quarter results today. BHEL, Titagarh: PSU : PSU BHEL has signed an agreement with Titagarh Rail Systems to form a company for the comprehensive maintenance of Vande Bharat Sleeper trainsets for 35 years.

Groww: Media reports suggest a block deal in the counter, with Peak XV Partners Investments and Sequoia Capital seen as sellers. They are likely to offload a 1.6 per cent stake in Groww at ₹1,918 crore. Bharat Forge: Shares of Bharat Forge will be in focus after it announced working with Pratt & Whitney Canada to evaluate the integration of advanced turboprop engines into a high-altitude, long-endurance (HALE) unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) program designed and developed by India’s Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO). Saatvik Green Energy: It has received an order from Solar Energy Corporation of India Limited (SECI) for the supply of Solar PV Modules, with an aggregate order value of ₹1,041.63 crore.