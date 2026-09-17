Stocks to watch: Mazagon Dock, JSW Energy, Highway Infra, Fortis & Infosys

Stocks to watch today: The first : The first US Fed rate hike since 2023 did little to dent most Asian markets, although GIFT Nifty signalled a cautious start to Thursday's trade as it traded 40 points or 0.17 per cent lower at 23,227.

A decline in bond yields and oil prices along with Federal Reserve Chair Kevin Warsh’s resolve to tackle inflation reassured markets. Japan's Nikkei was up 0.07 per cent, South Korea's Kospi gained 0.14 per cent and Australia's ASX 200 added 0.29 per cent.

In the overnight trade, US stock indices ended lower, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average down 1.21 per cent, the S&P 500 down 0.45 per cent and the Nasdaq Composite down 0.01 per cent.

CHECK Stock Market LIVE Updates Oil prices fell amid reports that Saudi Arabia was offering additional crude cargoes through Oman. Brent crude futures fell 0.08 per cent to $105.8, and US WTI futures were down $0.21 per cent at $102.2. Stocks to watch today (September 17) Listing today: LCC Projects, Karamtara Engineering, Manipal Payment & Identity Solutions, Rentomojo, Steamhouse India and Asset Reconstruction Company (India) are slated to list on the bourses today. : LCC Projects, Karamtara Engineering, Manipal Payment & Identity Solutions, Rentomojo, Steamhouse India and Asset Reconstruction Company (India) are slated to list on the bourses today. READ MORE Mazagon Dock: The defence major has signed an MoU with National Shipbuilding & Heavy Industries Park Maharashtra (NSHIPML) to participate as the Anchor Shipyard in the proposed Greenfield Shipbuilding Industrial Cluster at Dighi, Maharashtra. The proposed world-class shipyard envisages an annual shipbuilding capacity of at least 1.2 million Gross Tonnage.

Juniper Hotels: The company has approved the proposed : The company has approved the proposed acquisition of Novotel Imagicaa , an operating 287-key hotel in Khopoli, Maharashtra, from Imagicaaworld Entertainment Limited for an aggregate cash consideration of ₹248 crore. Fortis: Hospital chain : Hospital chain Fortis Healthcare has moved the Supreme Court against a Delhi High Court order directing a forensic audit into the alleged erosion of assets by its former promoters. Furthermore, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the company signed definitive agreements with Seth Sunder Lal Jain Charitable Eye Hospital to provide healthcare services at an upcoming 400-bedded super speciality hospital in Ashok Vihar. Venus Pipes: Company's board approved raising ₹372 crore via preferential share issue at a price of ₹1670 per share.

Alembic Pharma: The US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) has issued Establishment Inspection Report (EIR) and has communicated the closure of inspection, which was carried out by them at Alembic Pharma's Bioequivalence Facility located at Vadodara, Gujarat, during March 3-7, 2025. Infosys: IT company Infosys announced the expansion of its Indore Development Center (DC) with the inauguration of a new Software Development Block (SDB-2) at its campus in the Super Corridor, Indore. JSW Energy: India Ratings and Research (Ind-Ra) has affirmed the rating of “IND A/Stable” for the bank loan facilities of JSW Renewable Energy (Coated) Limited, a step-down wholly owned subsidiary of JSW Energy.