Stocks to watch: Tata group stocks, Wipro, BEL, Asian Paints, Puravankara

Stocks to watch today: The Indian stock market was poised for a lacklustre start even as the Asian markets edged up and oil prices declined. As of 7.50 AM, : The Indian stock market was poised for a lacklustre start even as the Asian markets edged up and oil prices declined. As of 7.50 AM, GIFT Nifty futures were up 7 points or 0.03 per cent at 23,340.

In Asian markets, South Korea's Kospi led amid gains in semiconductor stocks. It added 2.01 per cent. Meanwhile, Japan's Nikkei was up 0.75 per cent, and Australia's ASX 200 gained 0.13 per cent.

Oil prices fell about 1 per cent as hopes of alternate ways for barrels from the Middle ​East to reach markets outweighed concerns about strikes between Saudi Arabia and ​Yemen's Houthis. Brent crude futures fell to $103.77 a barrel while US West Texas ‌Intermediate futures fell to $100.88 a barrel.

CHECK Stock Market LIVE Updates In the overnight trade, US stocks closed higher. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.62 per cent, the S&P 500 gained 1.14 per cent, and the Nasdaq Composite surged 1.69 per cent. Stocks to watch today (September 18) ata group stocks: Shares of Tata group companies will be in focus today amid a fresh tussle between Tata Sons and Trusts regarding the reappointment of N Chandra's for a period of five years. Noel Tata also pushed Tata Sons to engage with the RBI further to ensure it remains privately held. : Shares of Tata group companies will be in focus today amid a fresh tussle between Tata Sons and Trusts regarding the reappointment of N Chandra's for a period of five years. Noel Tata also pushed Tata Sons to engage with the RBI further to ensure it remains privately held. READ MORE Oil India: State-run : State-run Oil India plans to spend Rs 15,000 crore on drilling deepwater exploration wells over the next three years, said the company’s chairman and managing director, Ranjit Rath, on Thursday.

ZEEL: Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd (ZEEL) shareholders : Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd (ZEEL) shareholders reappointed five directors at the company’s annual general meeting (AGM). Puravankara: Bengaluru-based real estate developer : Bengaluru-based real estate developer Puravankara has secured redevelopment rights for three residential societies in Mumbai’s Goregaon West, with a gross development value (GDV) of Rs 2,600 crore. HCL Tech: IT major has launched HCLTech Pulse, a dedicated business unit focused on helping enterprises with annual revenues between $500 million and $5 billion safely scale AI and modernise their technology foundations. Tata Motors: The commercial vehicle manufacturer announced a price increase of up to 1% on its range of commercial vehicles, effective October 1 amid the rise in commodity and other input costs.

Wipro: The company announced the launch of Wipro STO360™, a new solution developed in : The company announced the launch of Wipro STO360™, a new solution developed in collaboration with Aramco and SAP to help asset-intensive organizations to modernize and efficiently drive Shutdown, Turnaround and Outage (STO) management. BEL: Navratna defence PSU, Bharat Electronics (BEL), has secured additional orders worth ₹648 crore since the last disclosure on August 26, 2026. Major orders received include Laser based IR jammer, communication equipment, cyber security solution, thermal imager, transducer, AI based software solution, TR modules, upgrades, spares, services etc. GPT Infra: The company has bagged a contract worth ₹484 crore from Rail Vikas Nigam for the construction of Important Bridge 544 (32x65.84m) Open Web Steel Girder over river Mahanadi in connection with construction of 3rd and 4th line between Nergundi-Barang section in Khurda Road Division of East Coast Railway.