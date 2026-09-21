Stocks to watch: Tata Group, OMCs, Welspun Corp, Mazagon Dock, Apollo Pipes

Stocks to watch

GIFT Nifty trends are indicating yet another weak start for benchmark indices today, despite a 2 per cent dip in oil prices. As of 7:40 AM, GIFT Nifty was down 22.5 points or 0.10 per cent at 23,338.5.Earlier on Friday, the benchmark indices ended the session on a mixed note after trading in a narrow range throughout the day. The Sensex fell 19.63 points or 0.03 per cent to 74,294.96 and the Nifty50 was up 75.80 points or 0.33 per cent at 23,346.40.Meanwhile, Asian stocks traded higher, with South Korea's Kospi gaining over 1.5 per cent, Hong Kong's Hang Seng up 0.5 per cent, while Australia's ASX 200 was also up 0.03 per cent. Japan's Nikkei 225 was closed for trading on Monday.In commodities, oil prices declined amid de-escalation in the West Asia crisis. Brent crude futures fell 2.18 per cent to $101.6 a barrel, while US WTI declined 2.04 per cent to $98.15 a barrel.Shares of Tata Group companies will be in focus amid a fresh tussle between Tata Sons and Tata Trusts. The dispute is related to the reappointment of N Chandrasekaran for another five-year term. Tata Trusts, the largest shareholder with a 66 per cent stake in Tata Sons, is preparing for a court battle, if required, to challenge the resolution on Chandra’s reappointmentIOCL, HPCL, BPCL, Asian Paints, IndiGo, among others, will be in focus following a decline in crude oil prices.Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders signed an MoU with National Shipbuilding & Heavy Industries Park Andhra Pradesh. The proposed shipyard project is planned with an annual shipbuilding capacity of at least 1.2 million Gross Tonnage.HDFC Mutual Fund net bought 13.90 lakh shares of Entero Healthcare. The transaction had a net bought value of ₹235.60 crore, with Prasid Uno Family Trust selling the same number of shares.The board of VIP Industries approved a proposal to raise funds of up to ₹500 crore. The proposed fundraising is planned during FY27.NTPC Green Energy commissioned 68.22 MW of solar capacity in Gujarat. The capacity is part of the 200 MW Gujarat Solar PV Project at Dahod.Apollo Pipes has entered the ceramic tiles sector through the acquisition of Mazzini Tiles. Its subsidiary Apollo Ceramics acquired a 76 per cent stake for ₹40.42 crore.Welspun Corp’s associate company East Pipes Integrated Company secured a contract from Saudi Aramco. The contract is worth more than SAR 771 million, or around ₹2,000 crore. The order is for the manufacturing and supply of steel pipes.HEG Advanced Materials’ arm Replus Engitech has received an order from Indus Towers. The contract is for the supply of Lithium-Ion Battery Banks. The order is worth ₹217.56 crore.G R Infraprojects received a letter from NHAI declaring the appointed date for a new highway project on September 18, 2026. The total estimated cost of the project is ₹4,262.78 crore.: Refex Industries has bagged a ₹160 crore contract. The contract is for lifting 10 lakh MT of Pond Ash and Fly Ash.Welspun Enterprises’ material subsidiary WMEL secured two sewer rehabilitation projects from Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation. The projects have an aggregate contract value of ₹351.24 crore and are funded by the World Bank.Utkarsh Small Finance Bank’s board approved the appointment of Manmohan Shetty as Chief Financial Officer and Key Managerial Personnel. The appointment is effective from September 19.Coforge announced expanded capabilities for automotive lenders, fleet operators and remarketing organisations. The offering is aimed at transforming vehicle inspections into AI-powered lifecycle intelligence.