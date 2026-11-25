Stocks to watch today: GIFT Nifty indicated a positive start for domestic indices on Wednesday, trading 229.5 points, or 0.90 per cent, higher at 25,726.5 as of 07:37 AM.

Meanwhile, Asian stocks were trading lower, mirroring Tuesday’s moves on Wall Street. At the last check, South Korea's Kospi index was down 5.18 per cent, while Japan's Nikkei 225 was down 3.9 per cent. Australia's S&P/ASX 200 traded 0.55 per cent lower.

Overnight in the US, two out of three key Wall Street indices closed lower. The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 0.86 per cent, the S&P 500 lost 0.47 per cent, and the Nasdaq Composite plummeted 1.4 per cent.

CHECK Stock Market LIVE Updates Oil prices stayed below $95 per barrel. Brent crude’s December futures quoted $92.29, down 0.30 per cent. WTI crude fell 0.22 per cent to $83.23 per barrel. Stocks to watch Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles / Hyundai Motor India: Both automakers will increase prices across select models from December 1. Tata Motors PV will raise prices by an average 0.5 per cent across its ICE and electric vehicle portfolio, while Hyundai will hike prices by up to ₹8,000, citing rising input costs. Gland Pharma: The USFDA has closed its inspection of the company’s sterile oncology facility in Visakhapatnam with an Establishment Inspection Report (EIR) classifying it as No Action Indicated (NAI). The inspection was conducted between August 24 and September 1.

Alembic Pharmaceuticals: The company has received final USFDA approval for Bosutinib 400 mg tablets. The drug has an estimated US market size of $246 million. Brigade Enterprises: The company’s East Bengaluru residential project, Floris, generated sales worth ₹1,600 crore over its launch weekend. Separately, Brigade has acquired 2.25 acres in Secunderabad for ₹180 crore, with an estimated revenue potential of around ₹1,000 crore. Lenskart: Steadview Capital sold 1.15 crore shares worth ₹835 crore through block deals at ₹725 apiece. Goldman Sachs and Societe Generale bought shares worth ₹448 crore each. SJVN: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Nepal’s Prime Minister laid the foundation stone for the 669 MW Lower Arun Hydro Project in Nepal, entailing an investment of ₹5,792 crore. The project is expected to generate 2,901 million units annually, with commissioning targeted for FY31.

NLC India: The company has incorporated a 50:50 joint venture with NALCO, named NLC Nalco Power, to set up a 1,080 MW captive thermal power plant in Angul, Odisha. 63 Moons Technologies: The company has begun disbursing ₹1,950 crore to 5,682 claimants under the NCLT-approved one-time settlement for the NSEL dispute. The payouts conclude its obligations in the matter, which dates back to July 2013. Lupin: The company has received USFDA approval for Ferric Citrate tablets, which are used to manage phosphorus levels in patients with chronic kidney disease. Carysil: The company and its subsidiary Carysilnox have signed a long-term supply agreement with a leading German retailer. The contract covers 11 varieties of quartz and stainless-steel kitchen sinks for the European market.