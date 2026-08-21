Stocks to watch: Tata Motors, Tata Power, Mankind Pharma, SBI, RailTel

Stocks to watch today: Benchmark equity indices are likely to see a positive start on Friday, as indicated by Benchmark equity indices are likely to see a positive start on Friday, as indicated by GIFT Nifty . As of 7:35 AM, GIFT Nifty traded 34 points or 0.14 per cent higher at 24,331.

Earlier on Thursday, the BSE Sensex jumped 628.04 points, or 0.82 per cent, to settle at 77,537.72 after four days of decline. The 50-share NSE Nifty also bounced back after seven days of losses as it ended at 24,231.85, up 153.55 points, or 0.64 per cent.

Meanwhile, most Asian share indices were heading for weekly falls as stress in global bond markets showed little sign of abating, while a diplomatic deadlock in the West Asia ​lifted oil prices to one-month highs and kept inflation risks to the fore.

Japan's Nikkei 225 slipped 0.8 per cent, bringing its losses for the week so far to 4.4 per cent. South Korea's Kospi, however, gained 0.4 per cent but was also down for the week. Australia's S&P/ASX 200 fell 0.20 per cent. Within commodities, oil prices remained elevated as the US has announced to impose strictest ever economic sanction on Iran. At last check, Brent crude traded 0.02 per cent higher at $93.80 a barrel, while West Texas Intermediate crude fell 0.07 per cent to $86.75. CHECK Stock Market LIVE Updates Overnight in the US, the three main Wall Street indices closed lower as ​rising Treasury yields dented risk appetite. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 1.32 per cent, the S&P 500 lost 0.87 per cent, and the Nasdaq Composite cracked 1 per cent.

Stocks to watch today, Friday (August 21) Tata Motors: EV leasing platform Drivn has signed an initial pact with Tata Motors to explore lease-based deployment of electric commercial vehicles for fleet operators. Tata Power: Tata Power Renewable Energy has launched its 'Har Ghar Solar' initiative in Bihar, aiming at facilitating rooftop solar adoption in 5 lakh homes over the next 3 years. DEE Development Engineers: The firm has bagged an order of approximately ₹36 crore from Reliance Industries Ltd for fabrication work. The order is scheduled for completion within 9 months. Mankind Pharma: The company has entered into an exclusive in-licensing and marketing agreement with China's Chongqing Chenan Biopharmaceutical Co Ltd for commercialisation of two insulin analogues in India for diabetes care.

Coal India: The state-owned firm will soon open an office in Singapore to cater to its overseas investments in critical minerals. The Singapore office will help Coal India Ltd (CIL) expand its critical minerals business, pursue overseas asset acquisitions. Sugar stocks in focus: Balrampur Chini Mills, Shree Renuka Sugars, Triveni Engineering, among others, will in be focus as the government has allowed imports of 1 million tonnes of raw sugar at nil duty to cool down domestic prices, a move it has had to resort to after a gap of almost 10 years. Vedanta Aluminium Metal: The company said it is broadening the availability of high-performance and automotive-grade alloys designed and manufactured in India, enabling vehicle manufacturers to strengthen domestic sourcing and reduce import dependency.

L&T Finance: The firm has launched a campaign to drive awareness about its gold loan offerings, targeting individuals, micro-entrepreneurs, and households. SBI: The bank will charge ₹15 plus GST for every cash withdrawal beyond four transactions a month from its Basic Savings Bank Deposit (BSBD) accounts from October 1, 2026. HDFC Bank: HDFC Bank Limited acting through GIFT City Branch has completed the issue of total $1,750 million Senior Unsecured Bonds. Issue size: $500 million, Tenor: 3 years, Coupon: 5.159 per cent, Maturity: Aug 26, 2029 | Issue size: $1,250 million, Tenor: 5 years, Coupon: 5.401 per cent, Maturity: Aug 26, 2031 The bank will charge ₹15 plus GST for every cash withdrawal beyond four transactions a month from its Basic Savings Bank Deposit (BSBD) accounts from October 1, 2026.

Manipal Hospitals: The firm's revenue from operations stood at ₹3,091 crore in Q1 FY27, registering 38.1 per cent Y-o-Y growth, while Ebitda stood at ₹749 crore reflecting Y-o-Y growth of 26.4 per cent. Excluding one-off gain of ₹15 crore, Ebitda growth was 29.7 per cent in the quarter on Y-o-Y basis. Meanwhile, PAT stood at ₹243 crore in the reporting quarter. RailTel Corporation: The company has received a work order from Western Coalfields Limited. The size of order as per work order is ₹1,64,78,70,000. Saatvik Green Energy: Its subsidiary Saatvik Solar Industries Pvt Ltd has received and accepted an order aggregating to ₹190 crore from one renowned Independent Power producer/EPC Player for the supply of Solar PV Modules.