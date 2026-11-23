Stocks to watch today: GIFT Nifty indicated a positive start for domestic indices on Monday as it traded 167.5 points, or 0.65 per cent, lower at 25,913 as of 07:42 AM.

Earlier on Friday, the Nifty 50 index closed 26.30 points, or 1.12 per cent, higher at 25,800.60. The 30-share BSE Sensex rallied 897.96 points, or 1.08 per cent, to settle at 83,919.71.

Meanwhile, Asian stocks were trading mixed, defying Friday’s moves on Wall Street. At the last check, South Korea's Kospi index was down 4.25 per cent, while Japan's Nikkei 225 was up 4.59 per cent. Australia's S&P/ASX 200 traded 0.08 per cent higher.

Overnight in the US, all three key Wall Street indices closed sharply lower. The Dow Jones Industrial Average tanked 1.93 per cent, the S&P 500 lost 3.7 per cent, and the Nasdaq Composite plummeted 5.28 per cent. Oil prices stayed below $95 per barrel. Brent crude’s December futures were quoting at $92.29, down 0.30 per cent. WTI crude fell 0.22 per cent to $83.23 per barrel. Stocks to watch Tata Steel: The company has approved the sale of its tubes business and entire stake in Tata Steel Colours to APL Apollo Tubes in transactions valued at up to ₹28,000 crore, subject to regulatory clearances, with completion expected by March 2028. Waaree Energies: Its wholly owned subsidiary, Waaree Forever Energies, has signed a power purchase agreement (PPA) with SECI for a 700 MW solar project in Solapur, Maharashtra. The project also includes a 700 MW/2,800 MWh battery energy storage system (BESS).

Adani Energy Solutions: Subsidiary Powerpulse Trading Solutions has received a Letter of Award from WBSEDCL to supply 1,750 MW of round-the-clock renewable energy, along with an additional 750 MW under a greenshoe option. Maruti Suzuki: The company has announced price hikes across select models with immediate effect. The weighted average increase is around 0.31 per cent to partially offset sustained input cost pressures. IndusInd Bank: The bank’s board has decided to terminate former MD and CEO Sumant Kathpalia’s employment with immediate effect following an enquiry. It has also invoked applicable malus and clawback provisions retrospectively from March 24, 2020. Premier Explosives: The company has secured an international export order worth $33.60 million (around ₹311 crore) for the manufacturing and supply of defence explosives.

RVNL: The company has emerged as the lowest bidder (L1) for a ₹348.49 crore East Coast Railway order to augment the Vadlapudi Wagon Workshop in Visakhapatnam. Ratnaveer Precision Engineering: The company has secured long-term orders covering nearly 50 per cent of its upcoming copper clad laminate (CCL) manufacturing capacity. Its ₹338 crore capex project targets ₹750 crore in annual revenue and ₹150 crore in EBITDA at full capacity, with commercial production expected from February 2027. Texmaco Rail & Engineering: The company has received two domestic letters of intent worth a combined ₹230.58 crore from JSW Group entities for manufacturing and supplying 553 wagons.