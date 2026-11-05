Stocks to watch: Titan, Airtel, BSE, Nykaa, Dabur India, Adani Power, Cupid

Stocks to watch today: The domestic stock market will likely open on a strong note on Thursday as oil prices saw a sharp dip below $95 per barrel; the GIFT Nifty was down 348.5 points or 1.4 per cent at 24,295 as of 7.45 AM

Among Asian peers, Japan's Nikkei was down 0.3 per cent, meanwhile South Korea's KOSPI was also down 3.2 per cent. Australian shares were also trading 1.9 per cent lower.

Overnight, US stock indices closed higher. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 3.03 per cent, the S&P 500 gained 1.58 per cent, and the Nasdaq Composite gained 1.4 per cent.

Meanwhile, oil prices slipped below $95 per barrel. Brent Crude fell 1.03 per cent to $93.63 per barrel; WTI crude futures also fell 1.3 per cent to trade at $86.97 Stocks to watch today BSE: The exchange operator reported a 44.9 per cent year-on-year jump in consolidated net profit to ₹809.1 crore in Q2FY27. Revenue rose 34.1 per cent to ₹1,432.7 crore. Lenskart Solutions: The eyewear retailer reported a 122.1 per cent year-on-year surge in consolidated net profit to ₹227.1 crore in Q2FY27. Revenue grew 35.7 per cent to ₹2,845 crore. FSN E-Commerce Ventures (Nykaa): Nykaa reported a 206.8 per cent year-on-year rise in consolidated net profit to ₹101.2 crore in Q2FY27, while revenue increased 28.1 per cent to ₹3,006 crore. Its board also approved the acquisition of an 82 per cent stake in Simply Nam for ₹33 crore.

Dabur India: The FMCG major posted an 11.7 per cent year-on-year rise in consolidated net profit to ₹505.5 crore in Q2FY27, while revenue grew 11.6 per cent to ₹3,563.1 crore. Its India FMCG business grew 10.7 per cent, while international business expanded 20 per cent. PI Industries: The company reported a weaker-than-expected Q2 performance, with consolidated revenue declining 9.1 per cent year-on-year to ₹1,702 crore. Ebitda fell 57 per cent to ₹233 crore, while margins contracted sharply to 13.7 per cent from 29 per cent. Net profit declined 70.2 per cent to ₹122 crore. Shipping Corporation of India (SCI): The shipping company reported a strong Q2 performance, with consolidated revenue surging 71 per cent year-on-year to ₹2,290 crore. Ebitda more than doubled to ₹902 crore, while margins improved to 39.4 per cent from 30.4 per cent. Net profit rose to ₹577 crore from ₹189 crore.

NHPC: The state-owned power producer reported better-than-expected Q2 numbers across key parameters. Revenue rose 33.2 per cent year-on-year to ₹4,482 crore, while Ebitda increased 42 per cent to ₹2,876 crore. Net profit surged 51.7 per cent to ₹1,549 crore, beating estimates. SIS: The security services company reported better-than-expected Q2 results, with revenue growing 28.2 per cent year-on-year to ₹4,816 crore. Ebitda rose 32.5 per cent to ₹224 crore, while net profit increased 37 per cent to ₹111 crore. IRCON International: The railway infrastructure company reported 14.8 per cent year-on-year revenue growth to ₹2,271 crore in Q2FY27. Ebitda rose 66.4 per cent to ₹238 crore, with margins improving to 10.5 per cent from 7.2 per cent. However, net profit declined 25.9 per cent to ₹103 crore.

Swan Corp: The company reported an 8.1 per cent year-on-year decline in Q2 revenue to ₹1,046 crore. It also reported an Ebitda loss of ₹4 crore, compared with an Ebitda profit of ₹4 crore a year ago. Adani Power: The company has signed a 25-year power supply agreement with Uttarakhand Power Corporation for 1,234 MW of ex-bus net thermal power, backed by an installed capacity of 1,320 MW. Rossell Techsys: The company allotted 25.73 lakh equity shares at ₹1,166 apiece through a preferential issue, raising ₹300 crore from SBI Mutual Fund schemes. The SBI MF schemes will collectively hold a 6.39 per cent stake following the allotment.