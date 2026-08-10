Stocks to watch: Titan, Ola, Bosch, Vi, SML Mahindra, PC Jeweller

Stocks to watch today: The Indian stock market is set to open marginally higher on Monday, August 10, as uncertainty looms over a deal between the US and Iran to open the Strait of Hormuz. The global setup remained resilient despite oil prices edging higher. As of 7.45 AM, The Indian stock market is set to open marginally higher on Monday, August 10, as uncertainty looms over a deal between the US and Iran to open the Strait of Hormuz. The global setup remained resilient despite oil prices edging higher. As of 7.45 AM, Gift Nifty futures were down 29 points or 0.12 per cent at 24,670.5.

Asian markets advanced in early deals on Monday, tracking last week's gains on Wall Street. Japan's Nikkei 225 and South Korea's Kospi were trading 1.46 per cent and 0.65 per cent higher, respectively.

Last week, the Dow Jones Industrial Average and S&P 500 settled 0.28 per cent and 0.62 per cent higher, respectively. The Nasdaq Composite settled 1.30 per cent higher.

Oil prices advanced amid uncertainty over a potential deal between the US and Iran. Iran said it was in the final stages of finalising a deal with Oman to manage the Strait of Hormuz. However, the crucial waterway will only open if the US meets other conditions. The August futures were quoted at $84.75, up 1.44 per cent. Stocks to watch today Earnings today: Vodafone Idea, Bosch, Amara Raja Energy & Mobility, AstraZeneca Pharma, Bharat Forge, Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing Company, CMS Info Systems, Dilip Buildcon, Gland Pharma, Hindustan Copper, KEC International, Info Edge (India), PC Jeweller, Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company, Triveni Turbine, TVS Supply Chain Solutions, Websol Energy System, Wockhardt, Yatharth Hospital & Trauma Care Services, and Zee Entertainment Enterprises

Titan: Delhivery: The company's share price will remain in focus after net profit declined 65% year-on-year to ₹31.9 crore from ₹91.1 crore, while revenue from operations grew 28% to ₹2,930.7 crore from ₹2,294 crore. Q1 consolidated net profit rises 63 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹1,777 crore; revenue jumps 29 per cent to ₹21,356 crore. Ebitda rose 58 per cent to ₹2,890 crore, with margin at 13.5 per cent; jewellery revenue up 30 per cent and Ebit 68 per cent Y-o-Y.The company's share price will remain in focus after net profit declined 65% year-on-year to ₹31.9 crore from ₹91.1 crore, while revenue from operations grew 28% to ₹2,930.7 crore from ₹2,294 crore. Ola Electric: Q1 consolidated net loss narrows to ₹336 crore from ₹428 crore Y-o-Y; Q1 consolidated net loss narrows to ₹336 crore from ₹428 crore Y-o-Y; revenue fell 45 per cent to ₹455 crore . Ebitda loss narrowed to ₹165 crore from ₹237 crore Y-o-Y; other income declined to ₹29 crore from ₹68 crore.

Inox Wind: Q1 consolidated net profit fell 58.5 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹44 crore; revenue declined 1.5 per cent to ₹814 crore. Ebitda fell 16.9 per cent to ₹152.4 crore, with Ebitda margin at 18.7 per cent vs 22.2 per cent Y-o-Y. Hitachi Energy: Q1 net profit rose to ₹294 crore from ₹132 crore Y-o-Y; revenue jumps 68.6 per cent to ₹2,494 crore. Ebitda rose to ₹364 crore from ₹155 crore, with margin improving to 14.6 per cent from 10.5 per cent. Imagicaaworld Entertainment: Q1 consolidated net profit rose 30 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹57.6 crore; revenue increased 20 per cent to ₹177.6 crore. Ebitda grew 24.1 per cent to ₹90.1 crore, with margin improving to 50.7 per cent from 49 per cent.

Raymond Realty: Q1 consolidated net profit fell 18.6 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹13.4 crore; revenue rose 38.4 per cent to ₹527 crore. Ebitda was up at ₹61.2 crore from ₹30 crore, with margin improving to 11.6 per cent from 7.8 per cent. Oil India: ; revenue increases 34.5 per cent to ₹12,503 crore. Ebitda jumps 76.6 per cent to ₹5,793 crore, with Ebitda margin at 46.3 per cent vs 35.3 per cent Q-o-Q. Q1 profit rises 72.9 per cent Q-o-Q to ₹3,630 crore ; revenue increases 34.5 per cent to ₹12,503 crore. Ebitda jumps 76.6 per cent to ₹5,793 crore, with Ebitda margin at 46.3 per cent vs 35.3 per cent Q-o-Q. Cello World: Q1 consolidated net profit falls 9 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹73.4 crore; revenue declines 0.4 per cent to ₹527 crore. Ebitda fell 9.2 per cent to ₹99.1 crore, with margin at 18.8 per cent vs 20.6 per cent Y-o-Y.

Inox Green: Q1 consolidated net profit rose 85 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹40.7 crore, while revenue declined 17.3 per cent to ₹43.3 crore. Revenue stood at ₹52.4 crore in the year-ago quarter. Gland Pharma: The company’s stock will remain in focus after it announced a strategic CDMO partnership with a global pharmaceutical company. Zaggle Prepaid: The company signed an amendment agreement with APAC financial services SML Mahindra: The company is seeking shareholders' approval to acquire Mahindra & Mahindra's Truck & Bus Division on a slump sale basis for Rs 525 crore ALSO READ: Inox Wind shares crack 6% | Ola shares tank 6% after Q1 show. Time to sell? The company is seeking shareholders' approval to acquire Mahindra & Mahindra's Truck & Bus Division on a slump sale basis for Rs 525 crore

Advanced Enzyme Technologies: The company’s share price will remain in focus after it approved a buyback of up to ₹69.7 crore through the open-market route. Juniper Green Energy: The company’s share price will remain in focus after it emerged as the winning bidder for 230 MW in SECI's 1,000 MW FDRE Round-the-Clock (RTC) renewable energy tender at a tariff of ₹5.26/unit. Hindalco: Hindalco plans 10 KTPA capacity addition at Kuppam by FY2029, investing Rs 768 crore. G R Infraprojects: The company received a ₹91.6 cr contract from Varanasi MMLP Ltd Dixon Technologies: The company’s share price will remain in focus as it expects its joint venture with Vivo to be completed in two months, with revenue reflecting from the Oct-Dec quarter. This JV will boost mobile production capacity.

Fujiyama Power System: The company’s share price will remain in focus after it announced the commissioning of 2 GW power electronics manufacturing facility at Ratlam Jindal Worldwide: Board approved a rights issue of up to Rs 650 crore, with proceeds earmarked to make the company debt-free by FY27 and strengthen its balance sheet. ALSO READ: Lupin dips 4%, hits seven-week low Board approved a rights issue of up to Rs 650 crore, with proceeds earmarked to make the company debt-free by FY27 and strengthen its balance sheet. Aarti Pharmlabs: The company approved capacity addition for development of intermediate block at an estimated capex of ₹149 crore. Kotak Mahindra Bank: The bank’s stock will remain in focus after it introduced a hybrid home loan that allows customers to lock in interest rates for up to 65 months, ensuring EMI certainty and better financial planning.