Stock to Watch today, Friday, July 3, 2026: GIFT Nifty futures signalled a favourable start for benchmark Indian equity indices on the week's last trading session on Friday, July 3, amid mixed global cues. At 7:29 AM, GIFT Nifty futures were quoted at 24,415, up 150 points from the previous close.

Among global peers, Asia-Pacific markets traded mixed as investors continued rotating out of technology stocks following overnight losses on Wall Street. Japan's Nikkei 225 declined 0.86 per cent, while South Korea's Kospi gained 0.97 per cent and Australia's S&P/ASX 200 advanced 0.42 per cent.

Oil prices were largely unchanged. Brent crude slipped 0.01 per cent to $71.75 a barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude edged down 0.09 per cent to $68.63 a barrel.

Overnight on Wall Street, US markets ended mixed, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average closing at a record high after softer-than-expected jobs data eased concerns over further interest rate hikes. The Dow gained 1.14 per cent, while the S&P 500 ended little changed with a positive bias. The Nasdaq Composite, however, declined 0.80 per cent. Against this backdrop, here are the top stocks likely to remain in focus on Friday: Adani Enterprises: Adani Enterprises and International Resources Holding (IRH), an IHC Group company through 2PointZero, have formed a 50:50 joint venture to develop an integrated greenfield aluminium project in Odisha with a proposed investment of $11.5 billion. The project will include a 4 MMTPA alumina refinery, a 2 MMTPA aluminium smelter, and a 1 MMTPA downstream manufacturing park. It will be executed in two phases with investments of ₹66,000 crore and ₹44,000 crore.

Tata Motors PV: Tata Motors said its luxury vehicle arm, Jaguar Land Rover (JLR), reported a 9.2 per cent year-on-year decline in wholesale volumes to 79,300 units in Q1 FY27, while retail sales fell 15.3 per cent to 80,000 units. The share of high-margin models—Range Rover, Range Rover Sport and Defender—rose to 80.8 per cent from 77.2 per cent a year ago. Hindustan Zinc: The company reported its highest-ever first-quarter mined metal production at 268 kt, up 1 per cent year-on-year, marking the fifth consecutive year of record Q1 output. Saleable metal production increased 4 per cent to 260 kt, led by a 6 per cent rise in refined zinc output to 213 kt. Refined lead production fell 2 per cent to 47 kt, while silver production remained steady at 149 tonnes. Wind power generation stood at 133 million units.

Bajaj Housing Finance: The company reported gross disbursements of ₹19,500 crore in Q1 FY27, compared with ₹17,506 crore in the year-ago period. Assets under management rose to ₹1.49 lakh crore as of June 2026 from ₹1.20 lakh crore a year earlier, while loan assets increased to ₹1.31 lakh crore from ₹1.06 lakh crore. Central Bank of India: The lender reported an 11.7 per cent year-on-year increase in total deposits to ₹4.79 lakh crore and a 28.8 per cent rise in gross advances to ₹3.55 lakh crore in Q1 FY27. CASA deposits grew 11.1 per cent to ₹2.23 lakh crore, while the CASA ratio declined 27 basis points year-on-year to 46.61 per cent.

Marico: Marico reported strong double-digit domestic volume growth, driven by its Parachute Coconut Oil brand. Supported by lower copra prices, the company expects revenue growth in the early twenties and strong profit growth. Bharat Petroleum Corporation: BPCL' subsidiary, BPRL Ventures BV, acquired the remaining 39.14 per cent stake in IBV Brasil Petroleo Limitada for ₹2,312 crore. The acquisition provides access to additional equity oil and gas. Jammu & Kashmir Bank: The bank has signed corporate agency agreements with SBI Life Insurance Company and HDFC Life Insurance Company to distribute their insurance products through its branch network. Coal India: The state-owned company said it increased coal supplies to power plants by 5.9 per cent year-on-year to 51.44 million tonnes in June FY27, compared with 48.57 million tonnes in the corresponding month last year.

LG Electronics India: The GST authority has dropped a proposed demand of ₹116.72 crore, comprising a principal tax demand of ₹58.36 crore and an equivalent penalty. The show-cause notice, issued in May 2026 over alleged excess input tax credit claimed during FY22, has been adjudicated in the company's favour, it said in an exchange filing. PB Fintech: Temasek Holdings' subsidiary, Macritchie Investments, is likely to sell 1.19 crore shares, or a 2.6 per cent stake, in PB Fintech through block deals worth ₹1,908 crore, CNBC-TV18 reported, citing sources. Macritchie Investments held a 6.47 per cent stake in the company as of March 2026.