Stocks to Watch today: Adani Enterprises, Vodafone Idea, Tata Tech, D-Mart

Stocks to Watch today, Monday, May 4, 2026: The benchmark Indian equity indices are likely to start the week’s first trading session on a favourable note, as indicated by the GIFT Nifty futures. At 06:53 AM, the futures were quoted at 24,258, up 160 points from the previous close.

Among global peers, South Korean stocks rose to a fresh record high, following their strongest monthly gain in April. Investors remained cautious amid ongoing tensions between Iran and the United States, along with a US initiative to reopen shipping routes in the Strait of Hormuz. The Kospi index was trading 2.81 per cent higher, while Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 slipped 0.22 per cent.

US President Donald Trump announced on Truth Social that the United States would attempt to “free” ships stranded due to the Strait of Hormuz closure since the start of the Iran conflict. The initiative, called “Project Freedom,” will focus on assisting civilian vessels from non-conflict countries to exit the contested waterway safely. Oil prices declined following the announcement. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) futures for July delivery fell 0.59 per cent to $101.34 per barrel, while Brent crude futures dropped 0.27 per cent to $107.88 per barrel. Markets in Japan and China remained closed due to public holidays. On Friday, May 1, 2026, on Wall Street, the S&P 500 and Nasdaq settled at record high closing levels and ended with gains of 0.29 per cent and 0.89 per cent, respectively, supported by strong corporate earnings and a decline in crude oil prices. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.31 per cent.