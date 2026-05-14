Stocks to Watch today: Airtel, Tata Motors, IRFC, DLF, HAL, HUDCO and more

Stocks to watch today: Indian stock market indices are likely to open on a positive note today, tracking the global cues, while the spotlight remains on a high-stakes Indian stock market indices are likely to open on a positive note today, tracking the global cues, while the spotlight remains on a high-stakes summit between ‌US President Donald Trump and China's Xi Jinping . As of 7:35 AM, GIFT Nifty, an early indicator for the benchmark Nifty 50, traded 116 points, or 0.50 per cent, higher at 23,540.

Among the Asian peers, the indices moved higher in line with overnight gains in the US stocks. Japan's Nikkei 225 index hit at a new all-time ​high in morning deals. At last check, the index was up 0.47 per cent. South Korea's KOSPI surged 1.35 per cent, while Australia's S&P/ASX 200 and Shanghai's SSE Composite dropped 0.27 per cent and 0.50 per cent, respectively. Hong Kong's Hang Seng rose 1.31 per cent.

US stocks settled higher overnight, with technology shares driving the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite to fresh record highs. The S&P 500 index gained 0.58 per cent, the Nasdaq Composite rose 1.20 per cent, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped 0.14 per cent. Meanwhile, Brent crude surged 0.16 per cent to trade at $105.8 per barrel, while WTI crude quoted at $101.1 per barrel. Here are the key stocks to watch today, May 14: Q4 results today: Allied Blenders, Apollo Tyres, Chalet Hotels, Chambal Fertilisers, Data Patterns, Dwarikesh Sugar, HAL, HUDCO, IRFC, JSW Steel, LT Foods, Global Health, Muthoot Finance, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles, Voltas, and more

Airtel: The telecom giant has posted a 33.5 per cent Y-o-Y The telecom giant has posted a 33.5 per cent Y-o-Y decline in consolidated net profit to ₹7,325 crore for the March 2026 quarter, mainly due to one-time provisions related to statutory and tax liabilities. Its consolidated revenue from operations surged 15.6 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹55,383.2 crore. The firm's annual revenue for the first time crossed ₹2trillion. Crompton Greaves: In Q4FY26, the company reported a In Q4FY26, the company reported a consolidated net loss of ₹531.07 crore , hit by impairment of investment in subsidiary Butterfly. Consolidated revenue from operations during the quarter stood at ₹2,283.27 crore. Bharti Hexacom: Bharti Hexacom, a subsidiary of Bharti Airtel, has reported a 4.6 per cent Y-o-Y decline in profit to ₹446.7 crore in Q4FY26. Its revenue from operations stood at ₹2,413.7 crore.

Sugar stocks in focus: Shares of sugar companies like Balrampur Chini, Triveni Engineering, EID Parry, Shree Renuka Sugars, among others will be in focus today as the government banned sugar exports with immediate effect until September 30, 2026, or until further orders, to rein in local prices. DLF: The real estate company has reported a 1 per cent y-o-Y The real estate company has reported a 1 per cent y-o-Y decline in consolidated net profit to ₹1,268.56 crore during Q4FY26. The firm's total income stood at ₹2,093.82 crore. Tata Motors: Commercial vehicle maker Tata Motors Ltd has reported a 33.8 per cent Y-o-Y Commercial vehicle maker Tata Motors Ltd has reported a 33.8 per cent Y-o-Y rise in consolidated net profit at ₹1,793 crore in Q4FY26. Its total revenue from operations in Q4 stood at ₹26,098 crore. Additionally, its board has recommended a final dividend of ₹4 per share.

Max Financial Services: Max Financial Services has reported a net loss of ₹32 crore in Q4FY26. Its total income on a consolidated basis stood at ₹10,805 crore in the reporting quarter. Oil India: State-owned Oil India reported a 62 per cent Y-o-Y jump in consolidated Q4FY26 profit to ₹2,424 crore. Full-year consolidated profit stood at ₹7,551 crore. The board recommended a final dividend of ₹1 per share. Jio Financial Services: Jio Financial Services said that Jio Allianz General Insurance has been incorporated, with the Ministry of Corporate Affairs granting a certificate of incorporation. Jio Financial Services Ltd (JFSL) and Allianz of Germany are holding 50 per cent each in the insurance firm.

GK Energy: The renewable energy infrastructure execution company has posted a 32 per cent Y-o-Y rise in consolidated net profit to ₹59.2 crore in Q4FY26. The company's total income stood at ₹479.2 crore. Easy Trip Planners: The travel tech platform said its board has approved raising ₹500 crore through a rights issue. Zaggle: The fintech firm Zaggle has reported a 30.4 per cent Y-o-Y increase in consolidated net profit to ₹40.6 crore in Q4FY26. Its revenue from operations grew 49.9 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹617.91 crore. NLC India: The PSU has reported almost a threefold rise in consolidated net profit at ₹1,393.46 crore for the March quarter. Its total income stood at ₹5,197.22 crore in Q4. The company said its board approved the final dividend of 2.50 per cent or ₹0.25 per equity share.