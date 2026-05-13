Stocks to Watch today: Airtel, Tata Power, Cipla, RVNL, Dixon Tech and more

Stocks to watch today, May 13: Indian stock market indices are likely to witness another volatile session today as elevated crude oil prices and uncertainty surrounding the West Asia war continue to cloud investors' confidence. As of 7:30 AM, Gift Nifty was trading at 23,450, up 27 points, or 0.9 per cent.

Meanwhile, Asian markets were trading mixed in morning deals, tracking overnight losses on Wall Street after higher-than-expected inflation data added to worries.

At last check, South Korea's KOSPI index was trading with a gain of 1.15 per cent, followed by Japan's Nikkei 225, which added 0.20 per cent. On the other hand, Hong Kong's Hang Seng and Australia's S&P/ASX 200 were down 0.29 per cent and 0.19 per cent, respectively.

ALSO READ: Stock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty signals muted open; Asia markets fall; Trump-Xi meet in focus Overnight, the US equities settled lower after the April inflation data. The S&P 500 fell 0.16 per cent, the Nasdaq Composite slipped 0.71 per cent, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average settled flat with a positive bias. Here are the key stocks to watch today, May 13: Q4 results today: Bharti Airtel, Cipla, Crompton Greaves, DLF, HPCL, LIC Housing Finance, Metropolis Healthcare, NLC India, Oil India, Paras Defence, PFC, Redington, Tata Motors, TVS Motor Company, and more. Tata Power: Tata Power has posted over 8 per cent Y-o-Y rise in consolidated net profit to ₹1,415.52 crore during Q4FY26. The company's total income stood at ₹15,455.48 crore. The board has recommended a final dividend of ₹2.50. Additionally, Tata Power said that it is in discussions with three states over its nuclear power projects.

Jewellery stocks: Jewellery stocks like Titan Company, Kalyan Jewellers, Senco Gold, and others will remain in focus today as the government has raised import tariffs on gold and silver to 15 per cent from 6 per cent. The decision is a part of efforts to curb overseas purchases of ​the metals and ease pressure on the country's foreign exchange reserves. Dr Reddy's Laboratories: The drugmaker has reported an 86 per cent dip in consolidated PAT at ₹221.3 crore in Q4FY26, hit by lower generics sales in North America. Its consolidated total revenue from operations stood at ₹7,546.4 crore. Meanwhile, its board has recommended a final dividend of ₹8 per equity share.

Kalpataru Ltd: The realty firm has reported a multi-fold jump in consolidated net profit to ₹200.47 crore in Q4FY26. Its total income came in at ₹1,728.69 crore. ALSO READ: Gold price climbs ₹10 to ₹1,53,990; silver up ₹100, trades at ₹2,90,100 The realty firm has reported a multi-fold jump in consolidated net profit to ₹200.47 crore in Q4FY26. Its total income came in at ₹1,728.69 crore. Dixon Technologies: The electronics manufacturing services firm has reported a nearly 36 per cent Y-o-Y decline in its consolidated net profit to ₹297.97 crore. Its revenue from operations, however, increased to ₹10,510.51 crore in the reporting quarter. Meanwhile, Dixon Technologies' board has recommended a final dividend of ₹10 per equity share. Berger Paints: Berger Paints has reported a 27.52 per cent Y-o-Y rise in consolidated net profit at ₹335.25 crore in Q4FY26. Revenue from operations in the quarter stood at ₹2,868.03 crore. The board has recommended a dividend of ₹4 per equity share.

Torrent Power: Torrent Power posted a consolidated net profit of ₹331.49 crore in Q4FY26. The company's total income fell marginally to ₹6,476.95 crore. The board of directors has recommended the final dividend of ₹5. Pfizer: The pharma major has reported a net profit of ₹200 crore for the fourth quarter (Q4FY26), down nearly 40 per cent Y-o-Y. The firm's revenue stood at ₹629.2 crore, up 6.3 per cent Y-o-Y. Additionally, the board has recommended a final dividend of ₹75 per share for the investors. RVNL: The railway PSU in a filing said that it has been declared the L1 bidder for a ₹221.33 crore project involving electronic interlocking and S&T works in the Bilaspur Division of South East Central Railway.

Park Medi World: Park Medi World has reported a 47 per cent Y-o-Y rise in consolidated net profit at ₹76.8 crore. Its revenue from operations stood at ₹460.4 crore. Power stocks: Shares of thermal power companies like NTPC Limited, Adani Power, Tata Power, and others may remain in focus as the Uttar Pradesh government has approved a proposal of setting up here thermal power units, totalling 2,400 megawatt in Prayagraj district. The mega project will encompass a total investment of nearly ₹33,000 crore over the next five years. State-owned bank stocks: Public Sector Banks (PSBs) have recorded an all-time high net profit of ₹1.98 lakh crore in FY2026. This marks the fourth straight year of profitability. The aggregate business of PSBs increased to ₹283.3 lakh crore as on March 31, 2026, registering growth of 12.8 per cent over the previous year.

V-Guard Industries: V-Guard Industries has reported a 23 per cent Y-o-Y increase in consolidated net profit at ₹112.13 crore in Q4FY26. Its consolidated revenue from operations stood at ₹1,755.27 crore. The company's board has also recommended a final dividend of ₹1.5 per share for FY26. Thomas Cook (India): Thomas Cook said that its consolidated net profit more than halved to ₹30.68 crore in Q4FY26. Its revenue from operations stood at ₹1,770.69 crore. ITC: The FMCG giant said that it is banking on its integrated 'phygital' ecosystem powered by tech-enabled solutions, ITCMAARS in its pursuit of strengthening farm resilience while improving productivity and farmer livelihoods.