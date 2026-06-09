Stocks to Watch today: Airtel, Vi, NLC India, BPCL, Grasim, RVNL, SpiceJet

Stocks to watch today: GIFT Nifty, an early indicator for domestic equity indices, is indicating at a muted start today. At 7:44 AM, Nifty futures on the GIFT Nifty, an early indicator for domestic equity indices, is indicating at a muted start today. At 7:44 AM, Nifty futures on the GIFT Nifty traded 38 points lower at 23,134. Earlier on Monday, the Nifty 50 index closed in the red, with a cut of 243.70 points, or 1.04 per cent, at 23,123.

Meanwhile, Asia-Pacific markets traded mixed as investors assessed the fragile ceasefire in the West Asia. Japan's Nikkei gained 0.84 per cent, South Korea's Kospi surged 3.68 per cent, and mainland China's CSI 300 advanced 0.3 per cent, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng fell 0.53 per cent.

Notably, Iran has halted military strikes against Israel but warned it would resume attacks if Israeli forces continued operations in Lebanon. Hours later, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said the conflict with Iran and Hezbollah was "not yet over," keeping sentiment cautious. Overnight, the Wall Street indices closed mixed, with the Dow Jones falling 0.16 per cent, and the S&P 500 and Nasdaq registering gains of 0.3 per cent and 0.86 per cent, respectively. Stocks to watch today, June 9 (Tuesday) Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea: Shares of Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea will remain in focus today after the Bombay High Court quashed the department of telecom’s 2012 decision to levy a one-time spectrum charge, potentially paving the way for settling a decade-old issue still pending in the Supreme Court.

SpiceJet: The domestic airline has said it The domestic airline has said it plans to induct three Airbus A320 planes on a damp lease next month to further expand its fleet. The company has already finalised a lease agreement (with the lessor) for these three narrowbody planes. HCLTech: The IT company has announced the launch of an AI Innovation Zone in collaboration with Google Cloud. Located in Santa Clara, California, the AI Innovation Zone will enable global enterprises to scale AI applications across agentic, kinetic and physical AI. Grasim Industries: The Aditya Birla Group company has announced an investment of ₹3,094 crore, for Phase II Lyocell capacity of 110K TPA at Harihar, Karnataka. This expansion will consist of 2 lines of 55K TPA (150 Tons per day) each. The first line is expected to be commissioned by 2028, and the second line is expected to be commissioned by 2030.

TCS: The Tata Group company has announced the launch of its Global Value & Innovation Centres (GVIC) business unit to help enterprises establish AI-native global capability centres (GCCs) and transform existing GCCs into value- and innovation-led operating models. Bank of India: The state-owned bank has inaugurated a dedicated Strategic Business Branch (SBB) in Mumbai to consolidate and scale up its digital and partnership-led financing businesses, including pool buyouts, co-lending, Trade Receivables Discounting System (TReDS), and supply chain finance. BPCL: BPCL plans to shut a ​crude unit that produces ‌120,000 barrels per day, as well as some secondary units, at its 200,000 bpd Mumbai refinery for three to four weeks in September ‌and October for routine maintenance. Vedanta: The company has rebranded its copper and nickel businesses as Vedanta Copper and Vedanta Nickel, respectively, as part of the diversified multinational group's strategy to create sector-focused identities. In another related development, Vedanta Group-owned CopperTech Metals, which is preparing for a public listing in the US, has disclosed that there is “substantial doubt” about the ability of its Zambian operating company, Konkola Copper Mines (KCM), to continue as a going concern. BPCL plans to shut a ​crude unit that produces ‌120,000 barrels per day, as well as some secondary units, at its 200,000 bpd Mumbai refinery for three to four weeks in September ‌and October for routine maintenance.