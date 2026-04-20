Stocks to Watch today, April 20, 2026: Indian equity markets are likely to open gap-up tracking strength in global markets, with GIFT Nifty trading over 105 points higher at 24,473 as of 7:22 AM.

Asian markets edged higher even as investors kept a cautious eye on developments in the Middle East amid renewed tensions between Iran and the US. Among Asian indices, mainland China's CSI 300 gained 0.41 per cent, Japan's Nikkei rose 0.93 per cent, Hong Kong's Hang Seng edged higher by 0.37 per cent, and South Korea's Kospi advanced 1.23 per cent.

However, US stock futures slipped as tensions in West Asia escalated over the weekend following the seizure of an Iranian-flagged cargo ship. Dow Jones Industrial Average futures shed 0.9 per cent, S&P 500 futures lost 0.8 per cent, and Nasdaq-100 futures pulled back 0.6 per cent.

Here is a list of stocks to watch on April 20, 2026: Results today: Billionbrains Garage Ventures (Groww), Bank of Maharashtra, PNB Housing Finance, SML Isuzu, Nelco, PNB Gilts, Ugro Capital, Indosolar, Indbank Merchant Banking Services, Jupiter Infomedia, and Navkar Corporation will release Billionbrains Garage Ventures (Groww), Bank of Maharashtra, PNB Housing Finance, SML Isuzu, Nelco, PNB Gilts, Ugro Capital, Indosolar, Indbank Merchant Banking Services, Jupiter Infomedia, and Navkar Corporation will release quarterly earnings today. HDFC Bank: The private sector lender The private sector lender reported its Q4FY26 results on Saturday. Consolidated net profit stood at ₹20,350.76 crore, up from ₹18,834.88 crore a year ago and ₹19,806.63 crore in Q3FY26. Net interest earned stood at ₹87,182.5 crore, compared to ₹86,779.34 crore a year ago. ICICI Bank: The bank's The bank's profit after tax grew 8.5 per cent Y-o-Y and 21.1 per cent Q-o-Q to ₹13,702 crore in Q4. Net income stood at ₹21,193 crore in the quarter.

Adani Enterprises: The company's step-down unit has incorporated three subsidiaries — Adani Navi Mumbai Airport City, Adani Guwahati Airport City, and Adani Ahmedabad Airport City — focused on hotel and real estate development as part of its airport city expansion strategy. Trent: The board will meet on April 22 to consider a bonus share issuance and seek enabling approval for raising additional funds through a rights issue or any other permissible mode. The company will also announce its audited standalone and consolidated financial results for FY26 on the same date. The company's step-down unit has incorporated three subsidiaries — Adani Navi Mumbai Airport City, Adani Guwahati Airport City, and Adani Ahmedabad Airport City — focused on hotel and real estate development as part of its airport city expansion strategy. United Breweries: Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director Vivek Gupta said India's beer industry is facing "major trouble" amid rising input costs triggered by the war, supply shortages, and state government-imposed pricing restrictions.

TVS Supply Chain: The company has settled its debt dispute with ZTE Telecom India and withdrawn its appeal before the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) against an order that had rejected insolvency proceedings against the telecom gear manufacturer. Lenskart: The eyewear retailer has The eyewear retailer has publicly outlined its in-store dress and grooming guidelines following criticism over alleged unequal treatment of religious symbols during internal audits, after social media posts and employee accounts flagged the issue. Lupin: The US health regulator has issued a Form 483 with three observations to the company's Somerset, New Jersey facility, following a recent inspection.

Cipla: The USFDA conducted an inspection at Cipla's Goa manufacturing facility from April 6 to April 17, covering a routine current Good Manufacturing Practices (cGMP) inspection and a Pre-Approval Inspection (PAI). The company received two observations in Form 483. SpiceJet: The airline is once again facing a severe financial crunch, with reports suggesting it may cut more jobs even as salary delays persist and the carrier seeks an urgent capital infusion to sustain operations. JSW Steel: The company has formally approved a 50:50 joint venture with South Korean steel major POSCO Group to set up a greenfield integrated steel plant with a capacity of 6 million tonnes per annum in Odisha.