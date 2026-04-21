Stocks to Watch today, April 21, 2026: Indian equity markets are likely to open higher amid Indian equity markets are likely to open higher amid hopes of a resolution between Iran and the United States . At 7:46 AM, GIFT Nifty futures were trading 61 points higher at 24,393.

Asian markets traded mixed even as investors kept a cautious eye on developments in West Asia. Japan's Nikkei rose 1.16 per cent, Hong Kong's Hang Seng edged higher by 0.39 per cent, and South Korea's Kospi advanced 1.67 per cent. However, mainland China's CSI 300 lost 0.34 per cent.

CATCH STOCK MARKET UPDATES LIVE Overnight, Wall Street ended lower - the S&P 500 fell 0.24 per cent, the Nasdaq declined 0.26 per cent, and the Dow Jones slipped 0.01 per cent.

Here is a list of stocks to watch on April 21, 2026: Results today: HCL Technologies, Nestle India, 360 One WAM, Central Mine Planning & Design Institute, Cyient DLM, Mahindra EPC Irrigation, Persistent Systems, Powerica, Rajratan Global Wire, Sunteck Realty, Transformers and Rectifiers (India), Tata Elxsi, and Tata Investment Corporation will announce quarterly earnings today. PNB Housing Finance: The company's net profit rose 19 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹656 crore in Q4FY26, from ₹550 crore a year ago. Net interest income (NII) stood at ₹813 crore, up from ₹734 crore a year ago and ₹772 crore in Q3FY26. NELCO: The company swung to a profit of ₹1.09 crore in Q4FY26, compared to a net loss of ₹4.08 crore a year ago. Revenue from operations rose to ₹79.18 crore from ₹67.52 crore Y-o-Y.

HPCL: Hindustan Petroleum Corporation has postponed the Hindustan Petroleum Corporation has postponed the inauguration of its refinery-cum-petrochemical project by Prime Minister Narendra Modi , scheduled for April 21 in Rajasthan's Balotra district, following a massive fire reported on Monday afternoon. TVS Motor: The company has appointed Zamoto Manufacturing Limited as its official distributor in Africa, covering sales, service, and spare parts. Additionally, TVS Motor has entered into a The company has appointed Zamoto Manufacturing Limited as its official distributor in Africa, covering sales, service, and spare parts. Additionally, TVS Motor has entered into a Joint Development Agreement (JDA) with Hyundai Motor Company for the development, manufacturing, and commercialisation of electric micromobility three-wheelers, including their versions and variants. AU Small Finance Bank: The bank will consider fundraising via qualified institutional placement (QIP), preferential allotment, or other permissible modes at a board meeting on April 27.