Stocks to watch today: Manipal Health, Airtel, ONGC, Nykaa, BSE, LIC & more

Stocks to watch today: The Indian stock market was poised for a firm start on Wednesday, August 5, ahead of the keenly-tracked The Indian stock market was poised for a firm start on Wednesday, August 5, ahead of the keenly-tracked Reserve Bank of India 's (RBI) monetary policy outcome. Upbeat global market sentiment and sliding oil prices also buoyed market sentiment today.

As of 7.37 AM, Gift Nifty futures traded 163.50 points or 0.67 per cent higher at 24,743.

Tracking a rise in US stocks to record highs amid strong tech earnings, Asian markets were upbeat earlier today. Japan's Nikkei 225 surged 3.34 per cent, South Korea's Kospi added 4.2 per cent, and Australia's S&P/ASX 200 rose 0.38 per cent.

On Wall Street, the S&P 500 index ended 1.79 per cent higher, the Dow Jones gained 1.71 per cent, and the Nasdaq Composite jumped 2.59 per cent. In the commodity market, oil prices slipped below $80 per barrel as Qatar said mediators were making progress in efforts to end the US-Iran war. Brent crude eased 0.4 per cent to $79. Stocks to watch today (August 5) Earnings today: Power Grid, Aurobindo Pharma, PB Fintech, Biocon and Cummins among top companies slated to post Q1 results today. Rate-sensitive stocks: Bank, auto and real estate counters will be in focus today as the RBI MPC outcome and commentary may influence their trajectory.

LIC: LIC's offer for sale (OFS) opens for retail investors today following a solid demand from institutional investors. Data shows the retail portion of the issue was oversubscribed 3.32 times on the opening day. Manipal Health: Shares of Manipal Health Enterprises are set to list on Dalal Street today. The company's shares traded on a lacklustre note in the grey market, signalling a flat debut. READ MORE Shares of Manipal Health Enterprises are set to list on Dalal Street today. The company's shares traded on a lacklustre note in the grey market, signalling a flat debut. ONGC: State-run Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) reported a 112 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) increase in standalone net profit to ₹17,034 crore in the first quarter of fiscal 2026-27 (FY27). State-run Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) reported a 112 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) increase in standalone net profit to ₹17,034 crore in the first quarter of fiscal 2026-27 (FY27). READ MORE

Airtel: Bharti Airtel, reported a 37.3 per cent rise in consolidated net profit to ₹8,167 crore for the first quarter of 2026-27 (FY27), missing Bloomberg consensus estimates, on the back of addition of more high-paying premium customers. Bharti Airtel, reported a 37.3 per cent rise in consolidated net profit to ₹8,167 crore for the first quarter of 2026-27 (FY27), missing Bloomberg consensus estimates, on the back of addition of more high-paying premium customers. READ MORE BSE: Leading stock exchange BSE saw a 62 per cent jump in consolidated net profit to ₹872.66 crore for the quarter ended June 2026, driven by strong revenue growth. Ather Energy: The company is foraying into the ₹1-1.25 lakh electric two-wheeler (e2W) segment on the back of its new EL platform, which will be showcased in August-end. Nykaa: FSN E-Commerce Ventures, the parent company of beauty platform FSN E-Commerce Ventures, the parent company of beauty platform Nykaa , posted a 3.3-fold jump in its net profit to ₹79.76 crore in the first quarter of FY27, from ₹24.47 crore in the corresponding period last year.

Adani Power: A promoter group entity of Adani Power on Tuesday sold 12.48 crore shares of the company Adani Infra (India) Ltd for ₹2,627 crore through open market transactions. The shares were disposed of at an average price of ₹210.50 apiece, taking the deal size to ₹2,627.04 crore. United Breweries: The company saw a 9.64 per cent decline in its consolidated net profit to ₹166.28 crore in the June quarter of FY27 due to higher expenses and the West Asia conflict hitting its margins. CE Infosystems: Homegrown navigation firm CE Info Systems, which operates under the MapmyIndia brand, posted an 8.6 per cent increase in consolidated profit to ₹49.7 crore in the first quarter ended June.