Stocks to Watch today: BEL, IDFC First Bank, BoB, Coal India, AU SFB, SAIL

Stocks to watch today: Domestic benchmark equity indices are likely to open on a positive note on Monday as the US and Iran paused attacks for a second straight day on Sunday as efforts continued to bring the countries back to negotiations. As of 7:35 AM, Domestic benchmark equity indices are likely to open on a positive note on Monday as the US and Iran paused attacks for a second straight day on Sunday as efforts continued to bring the countries back to negotiations. As of 7:35 AM, GIFT Nifty was trading 131 points, or 0.51 per cent higher at 23,956.

Earlier on Friday, the Nifty 50 index fell for the fifth straight session as it closed 102.15 points, or 0.43 per cent lower at 23,767.

Meanwhile, Asian markets traded mixed as oil prices fell sharply. At last check, Japan's Nikkei traded 0.9 per cent higher, while South Korea's Kospi declined 0.8 per cent. Australia's S&P/ASX 200 gained 1.02 per cent.

Within commodities, Brent crude slid 4.25 per cent to $92.7 a barrel, while US WTI dropped 4.5 per cent to $85.3. Back on Friday, key US indices closed mixed, with the tech-heavy Nasdaq slipped 0.64 per cent as investors sold chip stocks on ​worries about massive spending on AI. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.46 per cent, while the S&P 500 gained 0.05 per cent. Key stocks to watch today, July 27 (Monday) Q1 results today: BEL, Coal India, Canara Bank, Tata Power, Indus Towers, Coforge, HUDCO, Godfrey Phillips, Tata Chemicals, and more. AU Small Finance Bank: The bank has The bank has reported a 37 per cent jump in Q1 at ₹796 crore, helped by a lowering in provisions and expansion in the NIM. Its core net interest income grew 32 per cent to ₹2,695 crore on the back of a 23 per cent loan growth and a 0.47 per cent expansion in the NIM to 5.9 per cent.

Allied Blenders and Distillers: The company aims to The company aims to deliver mid-teen growth in revenue and volume in FY27, driven by premiumisation, exports and capacity expansion. Nippon Life India Asset Management: Nippon India Mutual Fund has become the first asset management company in the country to cross the 4-crore folio milestone. Maruti Suzuki: The company is aiming for 25-30 per cent The company is aiming for 25-30 per cent growth in its SUV sales in FY27 on the back of new launch and traction from existing models. SAIL: The PSU has posted over two-fold jump in consolidated net profit to ₹1,644.05 crore in Q1. The firm increased its total income to ₹26,451.21 crore in Q1. Its crude steel output reduced to 4.76 million tonnes (MT).

IDFC First Bank: The lender has reported its highest-ever The lender has reported its highest-ever quarterly PAT of ₹1,075 crore in Q1 , up 132.4 per cent Y-o-Y. Total customer business increased to ₹6,04,776 crore. Its loans and advances increased to ₹3,05,370 crore. Gross NPA improved to 1.51 per cent, whlie net NPA stood at 0.44 per cent. PNB: Its MD and CEO Ashok Chandra has said that the bank's profit would surpass the ₹20,000 crore mark in FY27. He added that overall loan growth could grow by 12-13 per cent while deposits are expected to grow at 9-10 per cent. Jindal Steel: The company's consolidated net profit declined by 43.53 per cent to ₹843.80 crore in Q1. Its income, however, increased to ₹15,501.32 crore in Q1.

NTPC: The PSU posted 13 per cent Y-o-Y rise in its consolidated net profit to ₹6,896.44 crore, while total income rose to ₹51,141.51 crore Q1FY27. Additionally, its board has approved a proposal to raise up to ₹12,000 crore through issuance of non-convertible debentures (NCDs). ONGC: The PSU said it has commenced drilling its first deepwater exploratory well in the Mahanadi offshore basin, marking the start of an ambitious campaign to tap India's deep and ultra-deepwater hydrocarbon resources. Bank of Baroda: BoB's consolidated net profit dropped 48 per cent to ₹1,783 crore in Q1, impacted by a ₹5,680-crore payout for an out-of-court settlement in the UAE-based NMC Group matter.

Tata Technologies: Its CEO and MD Warren Harris said that the company is confident of having a 'breakout year' in the ongoing fiscal year 2027, riding on accelerated investment from automobile manufacturers on new products that have helped it win full development projects. Hindustan Zinc: The Vedanta group firm is likely to spend about $500-600 million (around ₹5,000 crore) in the current financial year. Its CEO Arun Misra said roughly 80 per cent of the guidance is intended for projects that are currently running, while about 20 per cent will be allocated to new projects that the firm plans to announce soon.