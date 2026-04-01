Stocks to Watch today: Bharti Airtel, Adani Ports, PhysicsWallah, IndiGo

Stocks to Watch today, Wednesday, April 1, 2026: Indian equity markets are likely to start Wednesday’s trading session on a higher note, mirroring their global peers. GIFT Nifty futures indicate a solid start for the benchmark Indian equity indices. The futures were quoted at 22,890, trading 464 points higher than the previous close at 06:53 AM.

Markets in the Asia-Pacific region rebounded on Wednesday after remarks from US President Donald Trump raised hopes that the conflict with Iran could soon come to an end . On Tuesday, Trump said the US could withdraw from Iran in “two or three weeks,” adding, “We leave because there’s no reason for us to do this.”

South Korea’s KOSPI rose 5 per cent, Japan’s Nikkei 225 gained 3.51 per cent, while Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 was up 1.76 per cent, supported by gains in education services stocks. Overnight in the US, major Wall Street indices closed higher, driven by speculation of a possible de-escalation in the Middle East conflict, which had recently pushed oil prices higher and raised concerns about global inflation. The S&P 500, Nasdaq Composite, and Dow Jones Industrial Average posted their biggest single-day gains since May 2025. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq ended up 2.91 per cent and 3.83 per cent, respectively, while the Dow Jones rose 2.49 per cent, as investors responded to a truce in the trade war between Washington and Beijing.

Meanwhile, here are some of the top stocks to watch during today’s session: Auto stocks: Shares of automobile-related companies—including Hero MotoCorp, Tata Motors, Mahindra & Mahindra, Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai Motor India, Ashok Leyland, Eicher Motors, and Bajaj Auto—are expected to remain in focus today as they prepare to report their March sales figures. Bharti Airtel: The telecom major has The telecom major has secured a $1 billion investment from Alpha Wave Global, Carlyle, and Anchorage Capital (via their affiliates) in its subsidiary Nxtra Data to expand its network footprint across India and drive growth. Airtel will also invest in this funding round. Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone: India’s largest integrated transport utility and leading port developer and operator has announced that it has surpassed the milestone of 500 million tonnes of cargo handled.

NTPC Green Energy: The company has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with PTC India to explore opportunities for selling renewable energy through bilateral deals and other market mechanisms. Additionally, its subsidiary, NTPC Renewable Energy, has signed a Green Ammonia Purchase Agreement (GAPA) with Solar Energy Corporation of India for the supply of green ammonia. PhysicsWallah: The education technology firm has The education technology firm has reported ₹205 crore in collections from its online business during its 20-day Vishwas Diwas period , marking a 36 per cent increase over last year. IndiGo: The company has named Willie Walsh, Director General of the International Air Transport Association (IATA), as its new Chief Executive Officer (CEO), about three weeks after Pieter Elbers resigned following a major operational disruption.

Signature Global: The realty major has announced that it has completed its partnership with RMZ Group, securing a ₹1,293 crore investment for a 50 per cent stake in its subsidiary, Gurugram Connectivity Limited (GCL). Sammaan Capital: The company said that following International Holding Company (IHC)’s ₹8,850 crore investment, the UAE-based firm will hold a 63.3 per cent stake after the open offer. Granules India: Its wholly owned subsidiary, Granules Life Sciences, has completed a recent US FDA inspection of its manufacturing facility in Shamirpet, Telangana, receiving a Voluntary Action Indicated (VAI) classification. Corona Remedies: The firm has acquired the Wokadine brand from Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories, marking its entry into the ₹648 crore povidone-iodine segment, according to an exchange filing.