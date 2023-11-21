Stocks to Watch: Bharti Airtel, Concor, IGL, IRCTC, ABB, Titagarh, Vascon

Former OpenAI CEO Sam Altman will join Microsoft to lead a new AI team, Satya Nadella said on Monday, fuelling gains in tech stocks and sending the Nasdaq to a 22-month high, up over 1 per cent.

Asian markets mirrored Wall Street gains. Hang Seng and Kospi led gains in the region by rising 1 per cent each.

Equity benhmark indices Sensex and Nifty are eyeing a start in green on Tuesday, following gains in the US market sparked by a tech rally. At 7:30 am, the Gift Nifty futures were up 50 points at 19,800.

Bharti Airtel: The company is exploring a fundraising of $1 billion, including from offshore bonds, to pre-pay a bulk of its dues related to spectrum bought in 2015, reported The Economic Times.

ABB India: ABB and Titagarh Rail Systems have formed a partnership to supply propulsion systems for metro rolling stock projects in India. Under the agreement, Titagarh will purchase ABB propulsion systems including traction converters, auxiliary converters, traction motors, and TCMS software.

IRCTC: The Railway Ministry has permitted IRCTC to go for long-term tenders of 7 years (5+2 years) for catering on trains, subject to satisfactory performance on completion of the initial 5-year term and through clustering of trains.

Concor and IGL: The company has partnered with Indraprastha Gas to set up LNG/LCNG infrastructure within its terminals. Initially, the facilities will be installed at the Dadri (Gautam Budh Nagar) terminal of Concor.

SBI: The government has appointed Vinay M Tonse as the Managing Director of the State Bank of India till November 30, 2025.

Adani Enterprises: Its subsidiary Mumbai Travel Retail has incorporated MTRPL Macau for bidding on the tender of duty-free liquor and tobacco shops at Macau International Airport.

Tata Power: Tata Power Renewable Energy said it has crossed the milestone of 1.4 GW of group captive projects in its portfolio in the past seven months. With the addition of these, its overall renewables capacity hit 7,961 MW as of October.

Tech Mahindra: Tech Mahindra Americas has signed a collaboration deal with Neom Tech to provide digital services. It will incorporate a new subsidiary to provide product and platform development services to Neom group companies.

Vascon Engineer: The company has bagged a letter of intent for a project worth Rs 356.78 crore from Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation.

ICICI Lombard General Insurance: The company appointed Sanjeev Mantri as the MD and CEO for a period of five years effective Dec 1, 2023.

K M Sugar Mills: The company said there was an accident in the Ayodhya factory as a 15MW cable caught fire. One engineer died in the incident and the factory's operations are temporarily closed