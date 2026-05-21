Stocks to watch today: Indian equity benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty, are expected to witness a solid start on Thursday, on the back of strong global market cues amid easing geopolitical anxiety. At 7:32 AM, GIFT Nifty futures were trading 160 points higher at 23,805 levels.

Asian markets were trading higher on Thursday, tracking overnight gains on Wall Street, as hopes of an easing in US-Iran tensions helped cool oil prices and improved investor sentiment. Optimism increased after US President Donald Trump said Washington was in the “final stages” of negotiations with Iran.

Last checked, South Korea's KOSPI index rose 6.65 per cent, Japan's Nikkei 225 index was up 3.42 per cent, and Hong Kong's Hang Seng gained 0.60 per cent. Australia's S&P/ASX 200 also rose over 1.7 per cent.

Overnight, US markets ended sharply higher, with the Nasdaq Composite, Dow Jones Industrial Average, and S&P 500 gaining 1.6 per cent, 1.3 per cent, and 1.1 per cent, respectively. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq snapped their three-session losing streaks. However, investors continued to monitor developments closely as oil prices remain elevated amid US actions targeting Iranian ports and disruptions around the Strait of Hormuz, a key global energy route. CATCH STOCK MARKET UPDATES TODAY LIVE Brent crude was up 0.17 per cent at $105.20 per barrel, and WTI crude rose 0.30 per cent to $98.55. Here are the key stocks to watch today, May 21: Bosch: Bosch, the Indian unit of German auto supplier Robert Bosch, reported a consolidated net profit of ₹568.5 crore, up 2.7 per cent from ₹553.6 crore in the year-ago period. Revenue jumped 13.3 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹5,565.7 crore as compared to ₹4,910.6 crore in the Q4FY25.

Teamlease Services: The company reported a profit of ₹43.9 crore, up 25.6 per cent Y-o-Y from ₹35 crore in the year-ago period. Consolidated revenue increased 2.3 per cent to ₹2,924.9 crore from ₹2,857.9 crore in the Q4FY25. JK Lakshmi Cement: The cement manufacturer reported a consolidated revenue of ₹1,901.5 crore in Q4FY26, marginally up from ₹1,897.6 crore in the corresponding quarter of previous fiscal. Its profit increased 29.4 per cent Y-o-Y to 124.1 crore from ₹175.7 crore in the year-ago period. Jubilant Foodworks: The quick service restaurant chain operator reported a The quick service restaurant chain operator reported a consolidated revenue from operations of ₹2,499.46 crore in the Q4FY26 , up 19.3 per cent from ₹2,095 crore in the Q4FY25. Its consolidated net profit increased 67 per cent to ₹82.42 crore from ₹49.33 crore in the year-ago period.

Reliance Industries: RISE Worldwide, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Reliance Industries, has partnered with Major League Baseball to promote the growth of baseball in India. The partnership will cover marketing, social media, and commercial activities, and will also include a live event in Mumbai scheduled for October 2026. Pace Digitek: The company has received an advance work order worth ₹264.6 crore from BSNL for the design, supply, construction, installation, upgradation, operation, and maintenance of middle-mile and last-mile networks under the BharatNet programme in the Sikkim telecom circle. Glenmark Pharmaceuticals: The company's subsidiary Ichnos Glenmark Innovation announced a new development candidate ISB 2301, a first-in-class immune cell activator for the treatment of multiple solid tumours. The therapy targets tumour-associated antigens and activates T cells and NK cells to boost immune response.