Stocks to watch today: BPCL, Karnataka Bank, Hindalco, Mankind Pharma

Stocks to watch today: Indian equity benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty, are expected to witness a negative start on Wednesday, May 20, amid muted global market cues as worries over inflation kept bond yields high, while the lack of a US-Iran peace deal hurt investor sentiment. At 7:42 AM, Indian equity benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty, are expected to witness a negative start on Wednesday, May 20, amid muted global market cues as worries over inflation kept bond yields high, while the lack of a US-Iran peace deal hurt investor sentiment. At 7:42 AM, GIFT Nifty futures were trading 110 points lower at 23,449 levels.

Asian markets were trading lower on Wednesday as investors weighed renewed geopolitical tensions after US President Donald Trump said he was “an hour away” from deciding on a strike against Iran before postponing the move for a few days.

Investor sentiment also remained cautious amid concerns that rising geopolitical risks and higher oil prices could keep inflationary pressures elevated. Last checked, Japan's Nikkei 225 was down 1.25 per cent, South Korea's KOSPI index fell 1 per cent, and Hong Kong's Hang Seng slipped 0.50 per cent. Australia's S&P/ASX 200 index also dropped nearly 1 per cent. Brent crude was down 0.50 per cent at $110.72 per barrel, and WTI crude fell 0.48 per cent to $103.65. Overnight, US markets settled lower, with the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite declining for the third consecutive session as the 10-year Treasury yield climbed to its highest level since early last year.

The Nasdaq Composite fell 0.8 per cent, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500 declined 0.7 per cent each. Here are the key stocks to watch today, May 20: Bharat Petroleum Corporation (BPCL): The oil marketing company (OMC) reported a The oil marketing company (OMC) reported a net profit of ₹3,191 crore in the March 2026 quarter (Q4FY26), down 1 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) from ₹3,214 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal. Its revenue from operations during the quarter rose 6.3 per cent to ₹1,34,896 crore. Karnataka Bank: The private sector lender's The private sector lender's net profit for the March 2026 quarter rose 61.7 per cent year-on-year to ₹408 crore from ₹252.4 crore in the year-ago period. Its net interest income (NII) increased 8 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹843 crore from ₹780.7 crore in the year-ago period.

Hindalco Industries: The company's arm, Novelis, reported a The company's arm, Novelis, reported a net loss of $84 million for the Q4FY26 , compared with a profit of $294 million in the year-ago period, impacted by fires at its Oswego plant in the US during September and November. However, net sales increased 4.4 per cent to $4,787 million from $4,587 million a year earlier. Mankind Pharma: The pharmaceutical major reported a The pharmaceutical major reported a net profit of ₹554 crore in Q4FY26 , up 31.7 per cent from ₹421 crore in the year-ago period. Revenue increased 11.8 per cent to ₹3,443 crore from ₹3,079 crore. JSW Energy: The company has signed definitive agreements to acquire an additional stake in Toshiba JSW Power Systems from Toshiba Corporation for ₹150 crore. Following the transaction, JSW Energy’s stake in the joint venture will rise to 20.7 per cent on a non-diluted basis and 10.7 per cent on a fully diluted basis. The acquisition is aimed at strengthening the company’s thermal power equipment supply chain and supporting its expansion plans in the thermal power segment.

Godawari Power and Ispat: The The company reported a 26.6 per cent Y-o-Y increase in consolidated net profit for Q4FY26 at ₹280.1 crore, compared with ₹221.3 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. Revenue from operations rose 9.7 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹1,610.3 crore against ₹1,468.1 crore in the year-ago period. Orkla India: The food products company reported a 107 per cent year-on-year rise in net profit to ₹73 crore in Q4FY26 from ₹35.2 crore in the year-ago period. Revenue from operations grew 5 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹626 crore in Q4FY26, compared with ₹596 crore in the year-ago period.