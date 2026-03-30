Stocks to Watch today: BSE, Jio Financial, NTPC, Coal India, RailTel Corp

Stocks to Watch today, Monday, March 30, 2026: Indian equity markets are likely to kick-start the week’s first trading session on a lower note, mirroring its global peers. The Indian equity markets are likely to kick-start the week’s first trading session on a lower note, mirroring its global peers. The GIFT Nifty futures indicate a weak start for benchmark Indian equity indices. The futures were quoted at 22,513, trading 303 points lower from the previous close at 06:50 AM.

Markets across the Asia-Pacific region tumbled sharply on Monday, led by steep losses in South Korea, as the Middle East conflict entered its fifth week. Yemen’s Houthi movement on Saturday said it had launched missiles at Israel, marking its first direct involvement in the ongoing US- and Israel-led war against Iran.

At last check, South Korea’s Kospi was down over 5 per cent, Japan’s Nikkei 225 had declined 4.49 per cent, and Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 was lower by 1.46 per cent. Earlier on Friday, US markets ended at their lowest levels in over seven months, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average confirming it had entered correction territory, as the prolonged Middle East tensions continued to weigh on investor sentiment. The broader S&P 500 fell 1.67 per cent, the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite dropped 2.15 per cent, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average settled 1.73 per cent lower. Meanwhile, here are some of the top stocks to watch during today’s session: BSE: The National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) has dismissed the appeals filed by BSE, where the leading bourse challenged the power of the The National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) has dismissed the appeals filed by BSE, where the leading bourse challenged the power of the NCLT to defreeze the Demat accounts of businesses undergoing insolvency resolution and liquidation process.

NLC India: The company’s joint venture with UP Rajya Vidyut Utpadan Nigam has commenced coal production at the Pachwara South coal block. The block has extractable reserves of 264.84 million tonnes, with a normative mining capacity of 9 million tonnes per annum and an average coal grade of G10. Jio Financial Services (JFS): The The company is hoping to start general and life insurance businesses this year , according to PTI. The financial services company, however, does not have any immediate plan to get into unsecured and consumer durable lending businesses. NTPC: The board has cleared an investment proposal for Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS) with a total capacity of 4.70 GWh at an estimated cost of ₹5,821.90 crore. Additionally, it approved an equity infusion of ₹3,173.67 crore in Meja Urja Nigam (MUNPL), its joint venture with Uttar Pradesh Rajya Vidyut Utpadan Nigam, for the Meja Super Thermal Power Project Stage-II (3x800 MW). Post this, NTPC’s total equity commitment in MUNPL will rise to ₹5,000 crore.

CMS Info Systems: The The company has announced the acquisition of the ATM Managed Services business of Financial Software and Systems Private Limited (FSS) for ₹115 crore. The transaction is expected to close in Q1 FY27. This acquisition will increase the managed services portfolio of CMS Infosystems from approximately 31,000 to 39,000 units, distinct from the approximately 68,000 machines CMS services through its currency logistics operations. JSW Steel: The company’s arm, JSW Sambalpur Steel, has completed the acquisition of the steel business undertaking of Bhushan Power and Steel (BPSL) through a slump sale on a going concern basis. Coal India: The state-owned miner has incorporated a 50:50 joint venture, DVC CIL Power Private Limited, with Damodar Valley Corporation. Separately, it has secured a Letter of Award (LoA) from Telangana Power Generation Corporation for setting up a 750 MWh (187.5 MW for 4 hours) BESS project at Choutuppal, at a tariff of ₹3.14 lakh per MW per month. The project cost is pegged at ₹1,057.09 crore.

ACME Solar Holdings: The company has been served a show-cause-cum-demand notice by the Directorate General of GST Intelligence, Rajasthan, involving an alleged GST liability of ₹149.73 crore for the period April 2021 to March 2025, along with applicable interest and penalties. EPL: The global leader in flexible packaging announced that it has signed definitive agreements with Indovida India Private Limited for a merger. While EPL is backed by Blackstone, Indovida, a leading global rigid PET packaging platform, is backed by Indorama Ventures. GR Infraprojects: The company has emerged as the L1 bidder for an NHAI project in Gujarat valued at ₹1,453.57 crore, involving the expansion of an existing two-lane carriageway to four lanes. It has also bagged a ₹413.37 crore order from NTPC for implementing BESS at the Mouda Super Thermal Power Station, covering supply, services, and long-term maintenance.